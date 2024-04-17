Kevin Raphaël and the Canadiens take over Twitch on Wednesday

MONTREAL – Fans will get a chance to hang out with their favorite players one more time before the regular season fully wraps up.

The Canadiens are hosting the third-annual edition of the End of Season Livestream on Twitch and YouTube on Wednesday, April 17.

Starting at 9:15 a.m. ET, Quebec entertainer Kevin Raphaël will be live from the CN Sports Complex in Brossard to chat and play games with players. Raphaël co-hosted the club’s 2023-24 Media Day Livestream at the start of the campaign.

Fans tuning in on Twitch will have a chance to win one of six prizes:

One (1) Nick Suzuki jersey signed by the captain himself

One (1) Canadiens fan chain signed by multiple players

One (1) Canadiens fan chain signed by Jordan Harris

One (1) Canadiens fan chain signed by Johnathan Kovacevic

One (1) Canadiens fan chain signed by Alex Newhook

One (1) Canadiens fan chain signed by Arber Xhekaj

Prizing will only be available to users on Twitch, because of the Whispers (DMs) feature allowing winners to be contacted.

With the show taking place on the team’s locker cleanout day, some media ops with players and management will also be featured live, although fans can choose to watch press conferences in their entirety via dedicated streams on the Canadiens’ official accounts on X, Facebook and YouTube.



Based on previous editions, there’s a good chance some hilarious and unscripted behind-the-scenes moments like this one will transpire: