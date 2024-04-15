CH Weekly: April 15 to 21

MONTREAL – The end of the season is already here for the Habs, who play their final two games of 2023-24 this week.

DETROIT, DETROIT

You read that right, for the final contests of the season, the Canadiens will face the Red Wings two nights in a row.

On Monday, Martin St-Louis' troops make their final road stop at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. Game time is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET.

Then, 24 hours later it’ll be the Red Wings’ turn to visit the Habs at their home. That game is also scheduled for a 7:00 p.m. ET start.

The last game of the season is dedicated to YOU. Fan Appreciation Night is the chance for the Canadiens to say thank you to their fans for their unwavering support once again this year. Lots of prizes will be handed out, including a scratch card (guaranteed win!) for all fans in attendance. They’ll get to enjoy prizes ranging from discounts to items designed or used by players on the team. The evening will finish with the Jerseys Off Our Backs ceremony presented by RBC, where lucky fans will get jerseys of their favorite players handed to them directly by the guys on the ice following the game.

ORIGINAL SIX POP-UP!

The Bell Centre’s series of pop-up food counters featuring signature dishes inspired by flavors of cities of Original Six teams continues on Saturday. With the Red Wings in town, a special Detroit flavor will be on offer! Come taste a Michigan hot dog at section 112!

END-OF-SEASON LIVESTREAM

The Habs’ annual End of Season Livestream returns on April 17 at 9:15 a.m.on Twitch and YouTube during the team’s locker clean out day at the CN Sports Complex. The live show will be led by Quebec personality Kevin Raphaël, who co-hosted the Media Day Livestream in September. As always, prizes will be up for grabs, such as signed gold chains and a Canadiens jersey signed by captain Nick Suzuki! So bring your questions, a positive attitude and enjoy the fun with your favorite players before they head their separate ways for the summer. Keep an eye on the Canadiens’ social media accounts for more details.

FEELING LUCKY?

You could win a stick used and signed by a Canadiens player courtesy of Castrol! To enter, make an oil change with Castrol products or by any kind of Castrol oil in 5L size, take a photo of your receipt and upload it on this contest form. Prizes include tickets in the first row for the game on April 16 and a pregame dinner with a Canadiens Alumni. Check out our contests on canadiens.com for a chance to win more cool prizes and experiences!

Last Tuesday, Juraj Slafkovsky scored his first career hat trick in the NHL.