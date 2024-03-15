Catching up with... David Reinbacher

The defenseman is in his second pro season with HC Kloten in Switzerland’s National League

WEB-00-Photo-Vitor-Munhoz_NHLI-via-Getty-Images
By Evan Milner
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

MONTREAL – Scholar by day, professional hockey player by night.

Nothing about David Reinbacher’s life as an 18-year-old was typical, nor was last summer for the Austrian.

The Canadiens’ content crew caught up with the Habs’ 2023 fifth-overall pick at the 2023 Prospects Challenge to learn more about his post-Draft experience, balancing school and hockey and his time at Rookie Camp.

This interview was originally conducted on September 16, 2023. Please note that the questions and answers have been modified for clarity and conciseness.

David Reinbacher on the emotions of signing his first NHL contract at the Canadiens’ 2023 development camp:

To sign my first contract for the National Hockey League; I was so excited. It’s just a small step in the right direction. In your head, you’ve achieved something that not everyone has, but now you’ve got to work to make the team and stay on the team. So, it was kind of both: some good emotions, but some emotions where you’re like, “Okay, now it’s time to work.”

Reinbacher on the hero’s welcome back home after the Draft:

I went to a couple of camps with young kids. You can see right away they’re happy. You can make them smile just by saying hi to them and giving them a fist bump or something. They look up to you like a role model.

WEB-01-Photo-Vitor-Munhoz_NHLI-via-Getty-Images

Reinbacher on the overwhelming attention he received after the Draft, and needing to remind himself he’s still only 18 years old (at the time):

All of last year, I didn’t look at myself like I was 18. So, in my head, it felt like I wasn’t 18. But sometimes I have to crank myself back and remind myself that I’m still 18, and I can make mistakes. It’s a process now; there’s no rush. That’s the difference in my head now. Stepping back and telling myself, “Okay, I’m still 18, I can still make mistakes.” I’m a teenager; just enjoy the ride.

Reinbacher on balancing school and being an elite-level hockey player:

That’s hard. When I came over here, all the guys couldn’t believe that I was still working and going to school, on top of hockey. It’s normal back home in Switzerland to be doing something outside of hockey. It’s hard because you have long days. When I’m back home, my day finishes around five or six, then you have homework or have to learn something. So, it’s not that easy, but if you get used to it and if you plan around it, it’s easier.

WEB-02-Photo-Vitor-Munhoz_NHLI-via-Getty-Images

Reinbacher on making his North American debut at the 2023 Prospects Challenge and wearing the Habs jersey:

It was something that you can’t describe. You put on an NHL team’s jersey, especially one of the Habs’ jerseys, there’s history all over it. It kind of gives you energy through the jersey. It was so special for me to play in those colors.

Reinbacher on how much fun he had at 2023 Prospects Challenge and how important that is:

I would say that’s the main part. If you’re not having fun, or if you’re not joking around with the guys, it’s hard here. You need funny times here to put that stuff aside because the games are hard. Everyone is trying to show that they’re the guy for the team. So, it’s hard out there, but if you have the guys behind you and you can joke around a little bit, get your mind off it a little bit, it makes it much easier.

