Catching up with... David Reinbacher

MONTREAL – Scholar by day, professional hockey player by night.

Nothing about David Reinbacher’s life as an 18-year-old was typical, nor was last summer for the Austrian.

The Canadiens’ content crew caught up with the Habs’ 2023 fifth-overall pick at the 2023 Prospects Challenge to learn more about his post-Draft experience, balancing school and hockey and his time at Rookie Camp.

This interview was originally conducted on September 16, 2023. Please note that the questions and answers have been modified for clarity and conciseness.

David Reinbacher on the emotions of signing his first NHL contract at the Canadiens’ 2023 development camp:

To sign my first contract for the National Hockey League; I was so excited. It’s just a small step in the right direction. In your head, you’ve achieved something that not everyone has, but now you’ve got to work to make the team and stay on the team. So, it was kind of both: some good emotions, but some emotions where you’re like, “Okay, now it’s time to work.”

Reinbacher on the hero’s welcome back home after the Draft:

I went to a couple of camps with young kids. You can see right away they’re happy. You can make them smile just by saying hi to them and giving them a fist bump or something. They look up to you like a role model.