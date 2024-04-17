Canadiens exercise two-year option on Martin St-Louis’ contract

BROSSARD – The Canadiens announced on Wednesday that the team has chosen to exercise the option on Martin St-Louis' contract for two more seasons. The head coach will be back for the next three seasons (2024-25 to 2026-27).

General manager Kent Hughes announced the news during his end-of-season media availability at the CN Sports Complex in Brossard.

St-Louis joined the Canadiens as interim head coach on Feb. 9, 2022, and was officially named the 32nd head coach in franchise history on June 1, 2022.

The Laval native has coached Montreal to a 75-100-26 record since his arrival.

As a player, St-Louis posted 391-642–1033 totals over the course of his 16-year NHL career. The Hall of Famer also won the Stanley Cup with the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2004 and won a gold medal with Team Canada at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics.

This record includes the four games during which he was absent this season.