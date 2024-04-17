Cole Caufield, Juraj Slafkovsky headed to Worlds

Caufield to represent USA, Slafkovsky to suit up for Slovakia in Prague

20240417-WORLDS-THUMB
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

BROSSARD – Cole Caufield and Juraj Slafkovsky announced on Wednesday that they will be representing their respective countries at the 2024 IIHF World Championship in Prague, CZE from May 10 to May 26.

Caufield, 23, will be attending the international tournament for the first time in his career. The Mosinee, WI native previously represented the United States at the U-17s, U-18s and IIHF World Junior Championship.

Slafkovsky, on the other hand, is headed to the annual event for the third time in his career. The 20-year-old suited up for Slovakia at the 2021 and 2022 editions of the competition, where he posted a combined nine points (3G, 6A) in 14 games.

Slovakia and USA are scheduled to meet at 10:20 a.m. ET on May 13 at Ostrava Arena in Czech Republic.

Nick Suzuki has been invited to play for Team Canada but has not yet decided whether he will make the trip overseas. Samuel Montembeault and Mike Matheson have chosen not to participate in this year’s event.

