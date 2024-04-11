Catching up with... Florian Xhekaj

MONTREAL - By now, everyone who follows the Canadiens has heard the name Florian Xhekaj.

For obvious reasons, the buzz had mostly centered around Xhekaj’s family name when Montreal selected him 101st overall last summer. But in his second season in the Ontario Hockey League, the 19-year-old proved there’s more to get excited about than just the six letters on the back of his jersey.

The Canadiens content team spoke to the Habs prospect earlier this year about his brother’s influence, his increased offensive production, and more.

This interview was originally conducted on January 30, 2024. Questions and answers have been edited for clarity and conciseness.

What kind of influence has Arber had on you in the last two years? Did seeing his sudden rise give you little more belief in yourself or open your eyes to what’s possible?

Yeah, 100%. I’ve always looked at him as a role model. We’ve had pretty similar paths, and to see him doing what he does and what he’s been doing, now playing in the NHL, it’s truly motivating. Obviously, I think that I’m going to follow in his footsteps and hopefully one day play with him.

Your offensive production has increased considerably from last season. What has been the biggest difference for you on that end of the ice?

I think just confidence and having another year under my belt. Last year was my first year, and I was just taking it all in and finding my role. This year, I know my role. I’ve been getting a lot more offensive opportunities with the power play. So, just taking all that in and that comes with confidence as well.