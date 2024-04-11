Catching up with... Florian Xhekaj

By Evan Milner
MONTREAL - By now, everyone who follows the Canadiens has heard the name Florian Xhekaj. 

For obvious reasons, the buzz had mostly centered around Xhekaj’s family name when Montreal selected him 101st overall last summer. But in his second season in the Ontario Hockey League, the 19-year-old proved there’s more to get excited about than just the six letters on the back of his jersey.

The Canadiens content team spoke to the Habs prospect earlier this year about his brother’s influence, his increased offensive production, and more.

This interview was originally conducted on January 30, 2024. Questions and answers have been edited for clarity and conciseness.

What kind of influence has Arber had on you in the last two years? Did seeing his sudden rise give you little more belief in yourself or open your eyes to what’s possible? 

Yeah, 100%. I’ve always looked at him as a role model. We’ve had pretty similar paths, and to see him doing what he does and what he’s been doing, now playing in the NHL, it’s truly motivating. Obviously, I think that I’m going to follow in his footsteps and hopefully one day play with him. 

Your offensive production has increased considerably from last season. What has been the biggest difference for you on that end of the ice?

I think just confidence and having another year under my belt. Last year was my first year, and I was just taking it all in and finding my role. This year, I know my role. I’ve been getting a lot more offensive opportunities with the power play. So, just taking all that in and that comes with confidence as well.

WEB-01-Photo-Dennis-Pajot_Getty-Images

Following up on that, would you say you’ve had to sacrifice some of your physicality and north-south game in order to fit in more offense and finesse? 

No, I think I’m just finishing my chances and playing with confidence. That’s how my points are coming. That’s still my game; the grittiness, the hard-to-play-against, in your face hockey. I don’t think I sacrificed much of that. I honestly think I gained a lot of that […] I was always a smaller guy growing up, so I played a pretty skilled game. Now, I’ve grown, and I play physical, but I also have the hands and the shot.

When you think of one thing that you might need to improve on or continue working on to get to the next level – whether it’s the AHL or NHL – what might that be?

Foot speed. Obviously, at the NHL level and AHL level, it’s a much faster game. Just getting faster every day and working on that with the trainers in the summer is going to help a lot at the next level.

WEB-02-Photo-Vitor-Munhoz_Club-de-hockey-Canadien-inc

Following up on that, do you find it challenging to stay in the present, not look too far ahead and remember you’re still just a teenager in junior.

Yeah, a little bit. I honestly try to stay in the present, but obviously I have big dreams and big thoughts that go through my head. I try to just take it day by day. Obviously, I’m playing in the OHL right now, but I say to myself, I don’t want to be playing here next year if possible – or at least in a couple of years. I try to stay in the present but obviously those thoughts come through your head.

