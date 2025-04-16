CAR@MTL: What you need to know

Habs host Canes in 2024-25 regular season finale on Fan Appreciation Night at the Bell Centre

20250416_PreviewEN
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

MONTREAL – The Canadiens host the Carolina Hurricanes in a potential do-or-die matchup on Fan Appreciation Night at the Bell Centre on Wednesday.

Here’s what you need to know heading into the game:

GAME FACTS

WHEN 

Wednesday, April 16 at 7:00 p.m. ET 

WHERE 

Bell Centre – Montreal, QC 

TV & STREAMING 

Sportsnet, Sportsnet 1, RDS

RADIO 

TSN 690, 98.5 FM 

TICKETS 

STATISTICS 

WHAT’S HAPPENING AT THE BELL CENTRE

Each year, the last game of the season is celebrated as Fan Appreciation Night. The evening is dedicated to YOU, as it’s the chance for the Canadiens to say thank you to their fans for their unwavering support once again this year. Here’s what to expect at the Bell Centre tonight:

  • Peel-and-win cards will be distributed to all fans upon entry. Every card is a winner, from discount codes to use online to prizes to pick up at service kiosks;
  • The first 20 fans to sign up at the Fan Club kiosk in section 117 will get a chance to take a 360 photo on the ice postgame;
  • Fans who created avatars on canadiens.com while the contest was open could see their digital likenesses projected on the ice;
  • Fans who pay with an Interac Debit card at the Tricolore Sports store in section 113 will get a chance to spin the Lucky Wheel to win a mystery prize;
  • Lucky seat numbers will be announced on the scoreboard throughout the game—included among the prizing are spots in the now-famous Jerseys Off Our Backs ceremony.

PLAYOFF CLINCHING SCENARIOS

The Canadiens can clinch a playoff spot with one point on Wednesday.

TEAM COMPARISONS

Theoretically, Wednesday’s game is not do-or-die for Montreal—but the team and fans are certainly approaching it that way. Forget the numbers. Forget the stats, standings and the scenarios. One game. One opportunity. And the Canadiens are looking to seize their biggest moment since the 2021 Stanley Cup Finals with a win on home ice.

The Canes arrive in Montreal with none of that pressure. In fact, as TVA Sports’ Renaud Lavoie reports, Carolina doesn’t even plan on dressing their full lineup. The newly signed Alexander Nikishin (Ivan Demidov’s teammate in Russia) won’t be available, and the Hurricanes recalled four players from the American Hockey League on Tuesday, suggesting a clear intent to rest some regulars.

But regardless of who’s in the lineup on the other side, the Canadiens’ focus remains on what they can control: securing that last coveted playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

SEASON SERIES

Feb. 25 vs. CAR: 4-0 MTL

Mar. 28 @ CAR: 4-1 CAR

Apr. 16 vs. CAR:

PLAYERS TO WATCH FOR

There are a few Habs on milestone watch at the Bell Centre on Wednesday:

  • Nick Suzuki needs three points to reach the 90-point plateau for the first time in his career.
  • Lane Hutson requires two assists to set an NHL record for the most assists by a rookie defenseman in a season.
  • Juraj Slafkovsky needs one point to eclipse his career high of 50 points.
  • Cole Caufield is three goals away from hitting the 40-goal mark for the first time in his career.

The Hurricanes recalled Skyler Brind’Amour, son of head coach Rob Brind’Amour, on Tuesday, so expect the 25-year-old to make his NHL debut against the Habs.

BY THE NUMBERS: CANES-HABS

Here’s how the Hurricanes and Canadiens match up by the numbers:

Hurricanes

📈 

Canadiens 

47-28-5 

RECORD 

39-31-11 

18.6% 

POWER PLAY 

20.3% 

84.1% 

PENALTY KILL 

80.9% 

3.24

GOALS FOR/GAME 

2.95 

2.74

GOALS AGAINST/GAME 

3.20

Jarvis (32) 

GOALS 

Caufield (37) 

Aho (45) 

ASSISTS 

Hutson (59) 

Aho (74) 

POINTS 

Suzuki (87) 

Chatfield (+22) 

+/- DIFFERENTIAL 

Suzuki (+15) 

Svechnikov (147) 

HITS 

Slafkovsky (193) 

LINEUP NEWS

The Canadiens are scheduled for a morning skate at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Subscribe to or follow the team on YouTube, Facebook and X (@CanadiensMTL) to catch St-Louis' press conference and player media availabilities around 11:00 a.m. For the full official lineup, head to the team’s social accounts closer to puck drop.

Related Content

News Feed

Bell Centre ice voted best in the NHL

Nick Suzuki nominated for the King Clancy Memorial Trophy

Updates from practice – Apr. 15

Lane Hutson sets new rookie franchise record

CHI@MTL: Game recap 

Hughes: “It’s what makes Montreal the best hockey city in the world”

Lines and defense pairings at morning skate – Apr. 14 

CHI@MTL: What you need to know

MTL@TOR: Game recap

MTL@TOR: What you need to know

MTL@OTT: Game recap

MTL@OTT: What you need to know

Lines and defense pairings at practice – Apr. 10

Josh Anderson selected as the team candidate for the Bill Masterton trophy

DET@MTL: Game recap

Three-year, entry-level contract for Ivan Demidov

Updates from optional morning skate – Apr. 8 

Three-year, entry-level contract for Tyler Thorpe