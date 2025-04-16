CAR@MTL: What you need to know

MONTREAL – The Canadiens host the Carolina Hurricanes in a potential do-or-die matchup on Fan Appreciation Night at the Bell Centre on Wednesday.
Here’s what you need to know heading into the game:
GAME FACTS
Habs host Canes in 2024-25 regular season finale on Fan Appreciation Night at the Bell Centre
WHEN
Wednesday, April 16 at 7:00 p.m. ET
WHERE
Bell Centre – Montreal, QC
TV & STREAMING
Sportsnet, Sportsnet 1, RDS
RADIO
TSN 690, 98.5 FM
TICKETS
STATISTICS
WHAT’S HAPPENING AT THE BELL CENTRE
Each year, the last game of the season is celebrated as Fan Appreciation Night. The evening is dedicated to YOU, as it’s the chance for the Canadiens to say thank you to their fans for their unwavering support once again this year. Here’s what to expect at the Bell Centre tonight:
PLAYOFF CLINCHING SCENARIOS
The Canadiens can clinch a playoff spot with one point on Wednesday.
TEAM COMPARISONS
Theoretically, Wednesday’s game is not do-or-die for Montreal—but the team and fans are certainly approaching it that way. Forget the numbers. Forget the stats, standings and the scenarios. One game. One opportunity. And the Canadiens are looking to seize their biggest moment since the 2021 Stanley Cup Finals with a win on home ice.
The Canes arrive in Montreal with none of that pressure. In fact, as TVA Sports’ Renaud Lavoie reports, Carolina doesn’t even plan on dressing their full lineup. The newly signed Alexander Nikishin (Ivan Demidov’s teammate in Russia) won’t be available, and the Hurricanes recalled four players from the American Hockey League on Tuesday, suggesting a clear intent to rest some regulars.
But regardless of who’s in the lineup on the other side, the Canadiens’ focus remains on what they can control: securing that last coveted playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.
SEASON SERIES
Feb. 25 vs. CAR: 4-0 MTL
Mar. 28 @ CAR: 4-1 CAR
Apr. 16 vs. CAR:
PLAYERS TO WATCH FOR
There are a few Habs on milestone watch at the Bell Centre on Wednesday:
The Hurricanes recalled Skyler Brind’Amour, son of head coach Rob Brind’Amour, on Tuesday, so expect the 25-year-old to make his NHL debut against the Habs.
BY THE NUMBERS: CANES-HABS
Here’s how the Hurricanes and Canadiens match up by the numbers:
Hurricanes
📈
Canadiens
47-28-5
RECORD
39-31-11
18.6%
POWER PLAY
20.3%
84.1%
PENALTY KILL
80.9%
3.24
GOALS FOR/GAME
2.95
2.74
GOALS AGAINST/GAME
3.20
Jarvis (32)
GOALS
Caufield (37)
Aho (45)
ASSISTS
Hutson (59)
Aho (74)
POINTS
Suzuki (87)
Chatfield (+22)
+/- DIFFERENTIAL
Suzuki (+15)
Svechnikov (147)
HITS
Slafkovsky (193)
LINEUP NEWS
The Canadiens are scheduled for a morning skate at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Subscribe to or follow the team on YouTube, Facebook and X (@CanadiensMTL) to catch St-Louis' press conference and player media availabilities around 11:00 a.m. For the full official lineup, head to the team’s social accounts closer to puck drop.