Updates from optional morning skate – Apr. 16

MONTREAL – Ahead of the team’s final regular season game of the season, the Habs held an optional skate on Wednesday at the Bell Centre.

Since the 4 Nations Face-Off break, every game has been a big one for the Canadiens, and with tonight’s contest being the last of their 82-game season, the stakes couldn’t be any higher as the team’s playoff hopes hang in the balance with the Columbus Blue Jackets only two points behind Montreal. The Club only needs one point to clinch a playoff spot.

“It’s the biggest game of the season,” quipped head coach Martin St-Louis. “We’ve been saying this for two months, but it’s true.”

St-Louis then offered some perspective.

“It’s another game, we deserve to have this opportunity, we worked all year long to have this opportunity. I think we have a very resilient group this year. We know it’s a big game, but when the puck drops, the nets will be in the same place, the blue lines are in the same place, the rules are the same. We have to trust all the work we’ve put in this year and focus on the game right in front of us.”

A total of 14 players took part in the session.