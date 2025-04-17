CAR@MTL: Game recap 

MONTREAL – Your Montreal Canadiens are headed the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs!

Montreal clinched the final Wild Card spot with a 4-2 win over the Carolina Hurricanes at the Bell Centre on Wednesday.

The Habs are returning to the postseason for the first time since 2021.

Kaiden Guhle netted a pair, Nick Suzuki scored his 30th of the season and Jake Evans added an empty netter in the win.

Lane Hutson earned an assist on Guhle's marker to tie Larry Murphy’s single-season NHL record for the most assists by a rookie defenseman.

For more stats, check out the NHL’s Gamecenter summary here.