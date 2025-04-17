CAR@MTL: Game recap 

Canadiens clinch playoffs with win over Carolina!

20250416_CARMTL_WinRecap
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

MONTREAL – Your Montreal Canadiens are headed the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs!

Montreal clinched the final Wild Card spot with a 4-2 win over the Carolina Hurricanes at the Bell Centre on Wednesday.

The Habs are returning to the postseason for the first time since 2021.

Kaiden Guhle netted a pair, Nick Suzuki scored his 30th of the season and Jake Evans added an empty netter in the win.

Lane Hutson earned an assist on Guhle's marker to tie Larry Murphy’s single-season NHL record for the most assists by a rookie defenseman.

For more stats, check out the NHL’s Gamecenter summary here.

Roster

Montreal goals

P1 03:50 0-[1] Guhle (Slafkovsky, Suzuki)

CAR@MTL: Guhle scores goal against Pyotr Kochetkov

P2 16:22 1-[2] Suzuki (Carrier)

CAR@MTL: Suzuki scores goal against Pyotr Kochetkov

P2 18:48 1-[3] Guhle (Caufield, Hutson)

Kaiden Guhle with a Goal vs. Carolina Hurricanes

P3 18:05 2-[4] Evans – EN

CAR@MTL: Evans scores empty-net goal

Carolina goals

P1 09:56 [1]-1 Hall (Walker, Kotkaniemi)

P3 14:10 [2]-3 Jost (Nadeau, Orlov)

What’s next

Playoffs! For more information, including ticket sales, click here.

