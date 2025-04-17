The Canadiens are in – here’s how to get playoff tickets

Fans can sign up for priority ticket access by registering for the Habs’ tickets newsletter by 9:00 a.m. on April 18

4279_Serie_24-25_clinched_EN_1920x1080
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

MONTREAL – From “in the mix” to “in the playoffs,” the Canadiens have booked their ticket to the 2024-25 postseason, and a chance to compete for the Stanley Cup for the first time since the team’s magical run to the Finals in 2021. The Habs secured their berth after beating the Carolina Hurricanes 4-2 on Wednesday.

The clinching of a playoff spot is just the latest step on what has been a thrilling ride for Canadiens fans this season, with plenty of exciting storylines coming from Montreal’s roster of young stars and seasoned veterans.

It all starts with the captain, who’s helped carry the team into a postseason appearance with his inspired play. Nick Suzuki has been one of the hottest players in the League since the 4 Nations Face-Off break, amassing 37 points (15G, 22A) in 26 games, including four game-winning goals. With 89 points on the season, Suzuki has put up the highest total for the Canadiens since Alex Kovalev’s 84 in 2007-08.

Suzuki’s efforts propelled the Canadiens to a recent six-game winning streak which helped cement their place in the playoffs. It was the second time this season Montreal strung together five wins or more, with the team likewise winning five in a row between February 22 and March 3. The Habs also went on an impressive run in late 2024 and early 2025, putting up a 13-3-1 record from December 17 to January 21 to stay in the race.

In the mix → In the playoffs

The captain’s linemate, Cole Caufield, has already shattered his previous career high of 28 goals and tied Max Pacioretty’s 37 goals for fourth-most by a Canadiens player in the last 30 years.

Suzuki and Caufield lead a foursome of 20-goal scorers along with Brendan Gallagher and Patrik Laine—the most Habs to hit the milestone since the 2014-15 season.

On the backend, freshman Lane Hutson continues to make a strong case for the Calder Trophy as the NHL’s rookie of the year. The 21-year-old blue-liner broke Chris Chelios’ franchise record for most points by a rookie Canadiens defenseman, and he tied the League record for most assists by a first-year rearguard with 60.

In goal, Samuel Montembeault, who was named to the Team Canada roster for the 4 Nations Face-Off, has nearly doubled his previous career high with 31 wins on the season, reaching the milestone for the first time for the Canadiens since Carey Price in 2018-19.

With playoffs now assured, postseason excitement is sure to sweep across the city. For fans interested in booking their own tickets to playoff games at the Bell Centre, block your calendars for April 19.

Tickets will go on-sale to the public at noon on April 19, but for fans who want to get a head start on snapping up Habs tickets, subscribing to the Canadiens’ tickets newsletter will earn you access to a pre-sale before the general on-sale. If you’re not already signed up, make sure to do so by 9:00 a.m. on the 18th to take advantage!

Tickets are sure to be snapped up quickly; if you don’t manage to get yours through the on-sale, Ticketmaster Verified Resale is the only place to ensure a safe transaction for legitimate tickets.

