The Canadiens are in – here’s how to get playoff tickets

MONTREAL – From “in the mix” to “in the playoffs,” the Canadiens have booked their ticket to the 2024-25 postseason, and a chance to compete for the Stanley Cup for the first time since the team’s magical run to the Finals in 2021. The Habs secured their berth after beating the Carolina Hurricanes 4-2 on Wednesday.

The clinching of a playoff spot is just the latest step on what has been a thrilling ride for Canadiens fans this season, with plenty of exciting storylines coming from Montreal’s roster of young stars and seasoned veterans.

It all starts with the captain, who’s helped carry the team into a postseason appearance with his inspired play. Nick Suzuki has been one of the hottest players in the League since the 4 Nations Face-Off break, amassing 37 points (15G, 22A) in 26 games, including four game-winning goals. With 89 points on the season, Suzuki has put up the highest total for the Canadiens since Alex Kovalev’s 84 in 2007-08.

Suzuki’s efforts propelled the Canadiens to a recent six-game winning streak which helped cement their place in the playoffs. It was the second time this season Montreal strung together five wins or more, with the team likewise winning five in a row between February 22 and March 3. The Habs also went on an impressive run in late 2024 and early 2025, putting up a 13-3-1 record from December 17 to January 21 to stay in the race.