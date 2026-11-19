NEWARK – The Canadiens knocked off the New Jersey Devils 3-2 at the Prudential Center on Wednesday.

Alex Newhook found the back of the net first for Montreal, outdoing Connor Hellebuyck on a superb individual effort. Nick Suzuki and Jake Evans also lit the lamp in New Jersey, the latter scoring the game-winning goal 6:17 into the third period.

Lane Hutson helped set up all three Canadiens goals, bringing his season assists total to 19 in 22 games.

Meanwhile, Jacob Fowler earned his sixth win in seven starts on the road this season, turning aside 28 shots for a .933 save percentage.

For more stats, check out the NHL’s Gamecenter summary here.