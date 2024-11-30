Canadiens place Rafaël Harvey-Pinard on waivers

NEW YORK – The Canadiens announced on Saturday that forward Rafaël Harvey-Pinard has been placed on waivers with the purpose of a loan to the Laval Rocket in the American Hockey League.

Harvey-Pinard was assigned to the Canadiens’ minor-league affiliate on a long-term conditioning stint on November 19, marking the final phase of his rehab for a fractured leg suffered in the summer. With the 25-year-old’s loan to Laval now expired, the team was forced to make Saturday’s roster move.

The Saguenay, QC, native scored one goal in five games with the Rocket during his conditioning stint.

Harvey-Pinard was selected by the Canadiens in the seventh round (201st overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft.