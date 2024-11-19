Rafaël Harvey-Pinard loaned to Laval Rocket

MONTREAL – The Canadiens announced on Tuesday that Rafaël Harvey-Pinard has been assigned to the Laval Rocket in the American Hockey League.

The 25-year-old forward will join the Habs’ affiliate on a long-term conditioning loan.

Harvey-Pinard underwent surgery after suffering a broken leg this past summer. On October 17, he skated for the first time on his own under the supervision of the director, sports medicine, performance and head athletic therapist Jim Ramsay.

Speaking of firsts, Harvey-Pinard wore a regular practice jersey for the first time on November 17. He has yet to play a game this season.