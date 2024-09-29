Canadiens place Lucas Condotta and Brandon Gignac on waivers

BROSSARD – The Canadiens announced on Sunday that forwards Lucas Condotta and Brandon Gignac have been placed on waivers.

The purpose of the moves is to loan the pair to the club’s AHL affiliate, the Laval Rocket.

Condotta played two preseason games with Montreal at training camp this year; Gignac suited up for one.

Laval’s training camp begins on Tuesday, October 1, at Place Bell, with 27 players already set to report, following Saturday’s roster moves.

Canadiens training camp continues Monday, with 31 players remaining with the team.