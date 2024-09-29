Canadiens make roster moves at training camp 

MONTREAL – The Canadiens announced roster moves at training camp after Saturday’s game against the Toronto Maple Leafs at the Bell Centre.

The following players have been sent down to the Laval Rocket: seven forwards (Vincent Arseneau, Alex Beaucage, Laurent Dauphin, Israel Mianscum, Logan Nijhoff, Jakov Novak and Charles Savoie), seven defensemen (Zackary Hayes, Joshua Jacobs, Chris Jandric, Simon Motew, Jacob Paquette, Vincent Sévigny and Tyler Wotherspoon), and two goaltenders (Luke Cavallin, Hunter Jones).

Additionally, the following players have been assigned to the Club’s AHL affiliate: Owen Beck, Jared Davidson, Sean Farrell, Riley Kidney, Filip Mesar, Jacob Perreault, Xavier Simoneau, Luke Tuch, Florian Xhekaj, William Trudeau and Connor Hughes, for a total of nine forwards, one defenseman and one netminder.

In total, 27 players will join the Rocket’s training camp, which begins on Tuesday, October 1, at Place Bell.

Canadiens Training Camp continues Monday in Brossard.