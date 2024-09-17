59 players to participate in Canadiens Training Camp

BROSSARD – The Montreal Canadiens announced on Tuesday that 59 players will participate in the team’s 2024 training camp. The camp opens on Wednesday, Sept. 18 at the CN Sports Complex in Brossard with physical tests and medical examinations. It runs until Monday, Oct. 7 in preparation for the season opener on Oct. 9 against the Toronto Maple Leafs at the Bell Centre.

The 59 players include 35 forwards, 17 defensemen and seven goaltenders. A total of 43 players have NHL contracts and 12 players have AHL contracts. Three players were also invited on a tryout basis and one is not signed to a contract.

Head coach Martin St-Louis and his assistants Roger Grillo, Trevor Letowski, Stéphane Robidas and Éric Raymond will lead practices, games, and on-ice evaluations during camp. The Laval Rocket coaching staff led by head coach Pascal Vincent and assistants Daniel Jacob, Martin Laperrière and Marco Marciano will also be on-site.

Training camp schedule