59 players to participate in Canadiens Training Camp

Camp opens on Wednesday, Sept. 18 at the CN Sports Complex in Brossard

4110 Training Camp 24-25-1920x1080-Horaire et Formation-EN
BROSSARD – The Montreal Canadiens announced on Tuesday that 59 players will participate in the team’s 2024 training camp. The camp opens on Wednesday, Sept. 18 at the CN Sports Complex in Brossard with physical tests and medical examinations. It runs until Monday, Oct. 7 in preparation for the season opener on Oct. 9 against the Toronto Maple Leafs at the Bell Centre.

The 59 players include 35 forwards, 17 defensemen and seven goaltenders. A total of 43 players have NHL contracts and 12 players have AHL contracts. Three players were also invited on a tryout basis and one is not signed to a contract.

Click here to see the full roster.

Head coach Martin St-Louis and his assistants Roger Grillo, Trevor Letowski, Stéphane Robidas and Éric Raymond will lead practices, games, and on-ice evaluations during camp. The Laval Rocket coaching staff led by head coach Pascal Vincent and assistants Daniel Jacob, Martin Laperrière and Marco Marciano will also be on-site.

Training camp schedule

DATE

DESCRIPTION

Wednesday, Sept. 18

Physical testings & medicals – CN Sports Complex 

Media availability with head coach Martin St-Louis around 11:30 a.m.

Thursday, Sept. 19

On-ice sessions starting at 10:00 a.m. – CN Sports Complex 

Friday, Sept. 20

On-ice sessions starting at 10:00 a.m. – CN Sports Complex 

Saturday, Sept. 21

On-ice sessions starting at 9:45 a.m. – CN Sports Complex

Sunday, Sept. 22

On-ice sessions starting at 9:45 a.m. – CN Sports Complex

Monday, Sept. 23

Game vs. Philadelphia (7:00 p.m. ET) – Bell Centre

Tuesday, Sept. 24

Game vs. New Jersey (7:00 p.m. ET) – Bell Centre

Wednesday, Sept. 25

Day off

Thursday, Sept. 26

Game at Toronto (7:00 p.m. ET) – Scotiabank Arena

Friday, Sept. 27

On-ice sessions starting at 12:15 p.m. – CN Sports Complex

Saturday, Sept. 28

Game vs. Toronto (7:00 p.m. ET) – Bell Centre

Sunday, Sept. 29

Day off

Monday, Sept. 30

On-ice sessions starting at 10:30 a.m. – CN Sports Complex

Tuesday, Oct. 1

Game vs. Ottawa (7:00 p.m. ET) – Bell Centre

Wednesday, Oct. 2

Practice at 9:00 a.m.

The team will leave for Mont-Tremblant after the practice

Thursday, Oct. 3

Schedule to be determined – Mont-Tremblant

Friday, Oct. 4

Schedule to be determined – Mont-Tremblant 

Saturday, Oct. 5

Game at Ottawa (7:00 p.m. ET) – Canadian Tire Centre

Sunday, Oct. 6

Day off

Monday, Oct. 7

Practice at 10:30 a.m. – CN Sports Complex

