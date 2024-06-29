Canadiens draft Michael Hage with No. 21 pick in 2024 NHL Draft

Latest Habs draft pick is committed to play college hockey at the University of Michigan

hageen
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

LAS VEGAS –The Canadiens selected Michael Hage with the 21st-overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft at Sphere in Las Vegas, NV, on Friday.

Hage starred for the Chicago Steel in the United States Hockey League this past season, piling up 75 points in 54 games, ranking him fourth in scoring in the U.S. junior circuit. The 18-year-old's 33 goals rank sixth in a single season in Steel franchise history, earning him USHL First All-Star Team honors for the 2023-24 season.

The Oakville, ON product is committed to playing his college hockey at the University of Michigan. Hage will follow current NHLers Owen Power and Adam Fantilli as Steel alumni who have gone on to play at Michigan.

Hage, whose parents are from Montreal, says he grew up a Habs fan.

Here’s what the NHL Central Scouting said about the Habs' 21st-overall pick: “A high-end talent who just finished his first full season in the USHL. Powerful skater that gets to top speed in a hurry and displays elite hockey sense, which allows him to make plays all over the ice. His compete level is strong in all three zones and he is the go-to guy on his team. Plays a two-way game and wants the puck on his stick when things matter the most to either score a big goal or set up his teammates. A complete player with game- breaking skills.”

The Canadiens own the 70th, 78th, 102nd, 130th, 134th, 166th, 210th and 224th-overall picks heading into Day 2 of the draft. Rounds 2-7 are scheduled to start at 11:30 a.m. ET on SN, SN1, ESPN+ and NHLN.

