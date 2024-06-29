Canadiens draft Michael Hage with No. 21 pick in 2024 NHL Draft

LAS VEGAS –The Canadiens selected Michael Hage with the 21st-overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft at Sphere in Las Vegas, NV, on Friday.

Hage starred for the Chicago Steel in the United States Hockey League this past season, piling up 75 points in 54 games, ranking him fourth in scoring in the U.S. junior circuit. The 18-year-old's 33 goals rank sixth in a single season in Steel franchise history, earning him USHL First All-Star Team honors for the 2023-24 season.

The Oakville, ON product is committed to playing his college hockey at the University of Michigan. Hage will follow current NHLers Owen Power and Adam Fantilli as Steel alumni who have gone on to play at Michigan.

Hage, whose parents are from Montreal, says he grew up a Habs fan.