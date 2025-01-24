Canadiens celebrate East Asian culture

MONTREAL – It’s almost time to ring in the Lunar New Year, and the Canadiens are joining the celebrations to mark the Year of the Snake.

Lunar New Year is a holiday celebrated in many East Asian countries to usher in the first new moon of the lunisolar calendar.

As a reflection of Montreal’s diverse East Asian population, the Habs collaborated with Korean graphic designer and illustrator Seungji An to create a special logo for the team’s Lunar New Year Celebration at the Bell Centre on Jan. 25.

“I think events like this are meaningful because they show how sports can connect people from different cultures. I hope this event spreads the joy of Lunar New Year and creates opportunities for people to better understand and respect the diverse cultures within our community,” described An, who holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts from Hanbat National University. “As a Korean, I don’t think I can represent the entire East Asian community, but from what I’ve seen, it’s so diverse and vibrant here in Montreal. It’s nice to see these celebrations getting more attention lately.”

Countries in East Asia can celebrate Lunar New Year in different ways. In Korea, it’s a time to honor ancestors, spend time with family, and share blessings for happiness and success.

“As a Korean, I’m most familiar with Seollal, the Korean Lunar New Year. We usually spend the day at home with family, eating tteokguk, a rice cake soup that symbolizes gaining a year of age,” added An, who notably created the branding for Korean street food restaurant TOKI, not far from the Bell Centre. “Another tradition is Seongmyo, where families visit ancestors' graves to pay respects by bowing and maintaining the gravesite. We also do Sebae, a ritual of bowing to elders to show respect, and in return, children receive small amounts of money. These traditions make Seollal a meaningful and family-centered holiday.”

The Canadiens are celebrating Lunar New Year for the first time during a game. Collaborating with a sports team is likewise a first for An—a project she already counts among her favorites to date.

The logo design was created using a traditional technique called Munjado, which means “letter painting.” Originating in China, it was adapted in Korea and became its own unique style. According to An, it was the perfect choice to blend Lunar New Year symbols with the Canadiens logo.

Below is a brief explanation of the design, which will be featured in-game on Saturday, as well as on merchandise sold at Tricolore Sports benefiting Chinese Family Service of Greater Montreal.