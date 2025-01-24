Canadiens celebrate East Asian culture

Korean illustrator Seungji An creates custom team logo, Habs to host special events during Lunar New Year Celebration at Bell Centre

4244_Lunaire_04_LogoSeul
By Hélène Cloutier
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

MONTREAL – It’s almost time to ring in the Lunar New Year, and the Canadiens are joining the celebrations to mark the Year of the Snake.

Lunar New Year is a holiday celebrated in many East Asian countries to usher in the first new moon of the lunisolar calendar.

As a reflection of Montreal’s diverse East Asian population, the Habs collaborated with Korean graphic designer and illustrator Seungji An to create a special logo for the team’s Lunar New Year Celebration at the Bell Centre on Jan. 25.

“I think events like this are meaningful because they show how sports can connect people from different cultures. I hope this event spreads the joy of Lunar New Year and creates opportunities for people to better understand and respect the diverse cultures within our community,” described An, who holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts from Hanbat National University. “As a Korean, I don’t think I can represent the entire East Asian community, but from what I’ve seen, it’s so diverse and vibrant here in Montreal. It’s nice to see these celebrations getting more attention lately.”

Countries in East Asia can celebrate Lunar New Year in different ways. In Korea, it’s a time to honor ancestors, spend time with family, and share blessings for happiness and success.

“As a Korean, I’m most familiar with Seollal, the Korean Lunar New Year. We usually spend the day at home with family, eating tteokguk, a rice cake soup that symbolizes gaining a year of age,” added An, who notably created the branding for Korean street food restaurant TOKI, not far from the Bell Centre. “Another tradition is Seongmyo, where families visit ancestors' graves to pay respects by bowing and maintaining the gravesite. We also do Sebae, a ritual of bowing to elders to show respect, and in return, children receive small amounts of money. These traditions make Seollal a meaningful and family-centered holiday.”

The Canadiens are celebrating Lunar New Year for the first time during a game. Collaborating with a sports team is likewise a first for An—a project she already counts among her favorites to date.

The logo design was created using a traditional technique called Munjado, which means “letter painting.” Originating in China, it was adapted in Korea and became its own unique style. According to An, it was the perfect choice to blend Lunar New Year symbols with the Canadiens logo.

Below is a brief explanation of the design, which will be featured in-game on Saturday, as well as on merchandise sold at Tricolore Sports benefiting Chinese Family Service of Greater Montreal.

The snake:

The central element of the design, the Year of the Snake represents wisdom, vitality, and transformation. When the snake sheds its skin, it’s like a fresh start—perfect for a new year.

4244_Lunaire_04_serpent

The lanterns:

Another principal element giving the logo its touch of red, lanterns were added to make the design feel festive and warm, just like the celebration itself.

4244_Lunaire_04_lanterne

The mountains and the sun:

Represented via line work illustrations in the background, the mountains and sun add stability and hope.

4244_Lunaire_04_montagne

The colors:

Red and gold are key Lunar New Year colors—the former symbolizing luck, and the latter representing prosperity. Blue was added to match the team’s colors and make the design feel more connected to its branding.

4244_Lunaire_04_color

Lunar New Year activations:

  • Lion dancers from the Montreal Chan Lion Dance Club will walk to the Bell Centre from Dorchester Square at 5:45 p.m., and perform in the Rio Tinto Courtyard at 6:00 p.m.;
  • Red envelopes with gift cards from team partners will be distributed to fans until 6:30 p.m.;
  • The Montreal Chan Lion Dance Club will perform on the ice during first intermission;
  • Exclusive merchandise featuring the Canadiens Lunar New Year logo will be available at Tricolore Sports, with 25% of profits benefiting Chinese Family Service of Greater Montreal;
  • Local Vietnamese restaurant CHOM CHOM will have a special concessions kiosk in Marché M2 Montréal Loto Québec;
  • Facts about Lunar New Year will be screened throughout the arena.

To join the festivities and get tickets to the game, click here.

