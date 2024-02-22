BUF@MTL: Game recap

Habs fall to Sabres in first game of their back-to-back on Wednesday

By Montreal Canadiens
MONTREAL – The Canadiens dropped the first game of their back-to-back on Wednesday, losing 3-2 to the Buffalo Sabres at the Bell Centre. 

Arber Xhekaj and Jayden Struble were the goal-scorers for Montreal, and though those goals were both go-ahead markers for the Habs, the Sabres took the lead late in the second period and never looked back. 

Joshua Roy assisted on both Canadiens goals, registering the first multi-point game of his career. 

Samuel Montembeault made 20 saves in the loss. For more stats, check out the NHL’s Gamecenter summary here.

It was Black History Night at the Bell Centre, and the Canadiens organization paid tribute to the rich heritage and accomplishments of Black communities in Quebec, both on and off the ice.

Jordan Harris returned to the lineup after a three-game absence due to an upper-body injury, while Jesse Ylönen also drew back in after being scratched the past two games. Johnathan Kovacevic and Michael Pezzetta did not play.

Roster

Montreal goals

P1 0-[1] 12:41 Xhekaj (Roy, Savard)

Arber Xhekaj opens the scoring

P2 1-[2] 06:35 Struble (Roy, Newhook)

Jayden Struble finds the back of the net

Buffalo goals

P2 [1]-1 04:20 Girgensons (Jokiharju, Dahlin)

P2 [2]-2 09:28 Skinner (Cozens, Thompson) – PPG

P2 [3]-2 18:08 Tuch – SHG

What’s next

The Canadiens departed for Pittsburgh immediately following the game, as they play the second game of their back-to-back against the Penguins on Thursday night at PPG Paints Arena. The Pittsburgh game is the first on a two-game road trip which wraps up in New Jersey on Saturday night.

