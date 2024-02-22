BUF@MTL: Game recap

MONTREAL – The Canadiens dropped the first game of their back-to-back on Wednesday, losing 3-2 to the Buffalo Sabres at the Bell Centre.

Arber Xhekaj and Jayden Struble were the goal-scorers for Montreal, and though those goals were both go-ahead markers for the Habs, the Sabres took the lead late in the second period and never looked back.

Joshua Roy assisted on both Canadiens goals, registering the first multi-point game of his career.

Samuel Montembeault made 20 saves in the loss. For more stats, check out the NHL’s Gamecenter summary here.

It was Black History Night at the Bell Centre, and the Canadiens organization paid tribute to the rich heritage and accomplishments of Black communities in Quebec, both on and off the ice.