With three goals against the Sabres, Laine registered his 11th career hat trick and is the third Finn to score the most hat tricks in the NHL, behind Jarri Kurri and Teemu Selanne.

Hutson collected a pair of assists, boosting his point total to 22 (1G, 21A). According to NHL PR, he required the second-fewest games by a Canadiens rookie defenseman to record 20 assists in a season, behind Chris Chelios (30 GP in 1984-85).

Moreover, 12 different Habs registered points in tonight’s win.

For more stats, checkout the NHL Gamecenter summary here.

Montreal goals

P1 00:19 0-[1] Armia (Evans, Heineman)