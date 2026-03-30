Breaking down Nick Suzuki's game

He has found a new level every season, and it’s no wonder Suzuki's name has come up as a potential nominee for the Selke Trophy. But what exactly makes him so elite?

The Canadiens content team spoke to his skills coach, Joey Hishon, to break down Suzuki’s skillset.

Please note answers have been modified for clarity and conciseness.

Hockey IQ

I would say he's in the top of the entire League, in the entire world, in that department. I think that's what kind of separates him from everyone else, is his ability to think the game and process the game at a high rate. And for me, as a skills coach, when I talk to him about something, it's so crazy how fast he'll implement whatever it is we're talking about. So, I just think his cognition and his ability to process information at an extremely high rate.

And then obviously part of that as well, for me, is the fact that he grew up with a younger brother that was also very, very into hockey. I feel like they would have been a family that constantly watched hockey, constantly played mini sticks and road hockey. He's so good at adapting to whatever environment you put him in. And that's what makes him special.

Vision

I think his vision is incredible as well. I think part of that is the way he's able to slow the game down and let lanes open up for him. When he gets into super tight situations or environments where there’s not a ton of space to make a play, he's got an ability to add in poise in certain areas. So, he's able to make plays and he's able to see the next layer, whatever that next layer is. And again, it definitely relates to his hockey IQ, but it's also his vision and his ability to be able to see things happening and developing before they're actually there.

Leadership

He's so mature beyond his years. He's a quiet guy. But he's a guy I think that when he speaks, it's pretty easy for everyone to listen because he's not always yapping and saying something. He doesn't always have something to say. But when he does have something to say, it's super important. And then his ability to lead by example. He's one of the guys that, for me in the summer, if I have three hours of ice and the first two hours are NHL guys and the third hour is junior guys, there are times where he'll stay for all three hours and just continue to work. Him and Ryan O'Reilly are the only two guys I have that do that. Ryan O'Reilly is very, very similar in that sense. He feels like he's always got to be putting in extra work and getting extra touches in, and he sees the value in that. And Nick is the exact same, which is very uncommon. So, it's always fun to work with those guys.

Hands

I think his hands are amazing. To me, hands are what makes everything tick. You can be incredibly smart. You can have great speed and a great shot. But if you can't handle the puck and get the puck under control, you're kind of behind the eight ball in every other category because there are plays to be made that you just won't be able to make. I think that's another reason why Nick is so good at slowing the game down and seeing things that not a lot of people are able to see; his hands are so good, and he's put so much work into that. And, he's able to settle bouncing pucks down much faster than others and because of that, now he's a split second ahead of everybody and can see those plays that are developing.