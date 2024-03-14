BOS@MTL: What you need to know

3. At the other end of the rink, the Bruins currently hold second place in the Atlantic Division with 91 points. Boston has just two regulation losses in its past seven games, but will be looking to bounce back after falling 5-1 to the St. Louis Blues at home on Monday.

The Bruins have been tough to solve for the Canadiens of late, as Montreal has only one win in its last 13 matchups with Boston. That win came on November 11, when Kaiden Guhle scored in overtime to give the Habs a 3-2 victory at the Bell Centre.

Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak lead the way with six points apiece against the Canadiens this season, while Charlie Coyle and James van Riemsdyk are right behind them with four each.

4. The Montreal Canadiens Children’s Foundation will host the 15th edition of its RadioTéléDON on Thursday. Fans can already support the cause by donating online at onegoaltoassist.com or by texting "HABS" to 45678 to make a one-time, $10 donation. Those who donate $50 or more will automatically receive a souvenir photo as a thank you for their generosity.

5. Game time is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET. You can catch all the action on TSN2 or RDS on television, or on TSN 690 or 98,5 fm on the radio. For tickets, click here.