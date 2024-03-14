BOS@MTL: What you need to know

MONTREAL – The Canadiens close out their season series with the Boston Bruins at the Bell Centre on Thursday night.
Here’s what you need to know heading into the game:
1. Thursday’s game is the end of a three-game homestand for the Canadiens, who have split the first two contests. After losing 3-2 to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday night, the Habs bounced back with a 3-0 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday. Montreal scored three goals in the game’s first six minutes, with Brendan Gallagher, Juraj Slafkovsky, and Joshua Roy lighting the lamp. In goal, Cayden Primeau earned his second career shutout with a 41-save performance that earned him the game’s first star.