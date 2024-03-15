BOS@MTL: Game recap

Bruins defeat Habs in overtime to win season series on Thursday night

20240314_BOSMTL_LossRecap
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL

MONTREAL – The Boston Bruins beat the Canadiens 2-1 in overtime on Thursday, winning the season series in their final matchup of the campaign.

Boston scored early in the first, although Montreal evened things up later in the opening frame to set the stage for a tight, hard-fought battle in front of a raucous crowd befitting the historic rivalry. The Bruins would need extra time to seal the deal.

Captain Nick Suzuki scored his team-leading 26th goal of the season, while Juraj Slafkovsky moved into third all-time for points in a season by a Canadiens teenager with an assist on the play, according to NHL PR.

Samuel Montembeault made 22 saves in the loss. For more stats, check out the NHL’s Gamecenter summary here.

Colin White and Jordan Harris returned to the lineup after four- and one-game absences, respectively, in place of Michael Pezzetta and Jayden Struble.

Roster

Montreal goals

P1 14:37 1-[1] Suzuki (Slafkovsky)

Nick Suzuki ties the game

Boston goals

P1 04:49 [1]-0 Heinen (Pastrnak, Zacha)

OT 00:25 [2]-1 DeBrusk (Marchand, Lindholm)

What’s next

The Canadiens are set to embark on a lengthy five-game Western Conference road trip. They depart for Calgary on Friday ahead of Saturday’s game against the Flames, and will also visit the Edmonton Oilers, Vancouver Canucks, Seattle Kraken, and Colorado Avalanche before returning home towards the end of the month.

