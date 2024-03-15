BOS@MTL: Game recap

MONTREAL – The Boston Bruins beat the Canadiens 2-1 in overtime on Thursday, winning the season series in their final matchup of the campaign.

Boston scored early in the first, although Montreal evened things up later in the opening frame to set the stage for a tight, hard-fought battle in front of a raucous crowd befitting the historic rivalry. The Bruins would need extra time to seal the deal.

Captain Nick Suzuki scored his team-leading 26th goal of the season, while Juraj Slafkovsky moved into third all-time for points in a season by a Canadiens teenager with an assist on the play, according to NHL PR.

Samuel Montembeault made 22 saves in the loss. For more stats, check out the NHL’s Gamecenter summary here.

Colin White and Jordan Harris returned to the lineup after four- and one-game absences, respectively, in place of Michael Pezzetta and Jayden Struble.

