NEWARK – The Canadiens open a back-to-back set against the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center on Wednesday.
Here’s what you need to know heading into the game:
GAME FACTS
NEWARK – The Canadiens open a back-to-back set against the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center on Wednesday.
Here’s what you need to know heading into the game:
GAME FACTS
SEASON SERIES
Nov. 18 @ NJD:
Jan. 13 vs. NJD:
Mar. 27 vs. NJD:
BY THE NUMBERS: HABS-DEVILS
Here’s how the Canadiens and Devils match up by the numbers:
LINEUP NEWS
The Canadiens are not scheduled for a morning skate on Wednesday. For the full official lineup, check back on the team’s social accounts on Instagram, Facebook and X closer to puck drop.
EXCLUSIVE GAME DAY OFFER FROM KFC
This season, when the Canadiens hit the ice, fans can score a Snack Poutine & Original Recipe Slider for just $6.99 at participating KFC restaurants in Montreal and surrounding areas.
Home or away, the deal is on every regular-season game day. Grab yours in restaurant, on KFC.ca or the KFC app, and make KFC part of your game day lineup.