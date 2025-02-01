Beck, Mailloux recalled from Laval Rocket

Forward and defenseman were slated to participate in AHL All-Star Classic in California on Monday

20250201-beck-mailloux-thumb
By Montreal Canadiens PR
@CanadiensMTL News Release

ANAHEIM – The Canadiens announced Saturday that forward Owen Beck and defenseman Logan Mailloux were recalled from the Laval Rocket in the American Hockey League.

Beck, who was recalled by Montreal on January 19, dressed for games against the New York Rangers and Tampa Bay Lightning on January 19 and 21. The centerman has recorded 27 points (11G, 16A) in 41 games with the Rocket in 2024-25.

Mailloux, meanwhile, totaled three points (1G, 2A) in five games with the Canadiens in October. The blue-liner has collected 22 points (9G, 13A) in 36 AHL appearances this season while maintaining a plus-3 differential.

Both players are set to join the team in California on Saturday night. Beck and Mailloux were originally slated to participate in the AHL All-Star Classic on Sunday and Monday in Palm Desert, CA—approximately 140 kilometers from Anaheim.

