Barron loaned to Laval, Stephens on waivers 

MONTREAL – The Canadiens announced a pair of roster moves on Monday, with defenseman Justin Barron being loaned to the AHL’s Laval Rocket and forward Mitchell Stephens placed on waivers.

Barron, 22, has played 41 games for the Canadiens this season, recording six goals and as many assists for 12 points. This will be his second stint with the Rocket since joining the organization; he played 25 games for Montreal’s farm club in 2022-23, putting up 16 points (7G, 9A).

For his part, Stephens had been called up by the Canadiens on December 1. He’s played 23 games with the Habs, scoring two goals and adding one assist. Prior to the call-up, the 26-year-old had notched 12 points (3G, 9A) in 16 games with Laval.

The Rocket currently occupy the 4th spot in the North Division and are 8-1-1-0 in their last 10 games.