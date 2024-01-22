Barron loaned to Laval, Stephens on waivers 

This will be Barron’s first stint with the Rocket this season; Stephens was called up from Laval on December 1

20240122 - Barron - Sthephens
By Montreal Canadiens PR
@CanadiensMTL News Release

MONTREAL – The Canadiens announced a pair of roster moves on Monday, with defenseman Justin Barron being loaned to the AHL’s Laval Rocket and forward Mitchell Stephens placed on waivers.

Barron, 22, has played 41 games for the Canadiens this season, recording six goals and as many assists for 12 points. This will be his second stint with the Rocket since joining the organization; he played 25 games for Montreal’s farm club in 2022-23, putting up 16 points (7G, 9A).

For his part, Stephens had been called up by the Canadiens on December 1. He’s played 23 games with the Habs, scoring two goals and adding one assist. Prior to the call-up, the 26-year-old had notched 12 points (3G, 9A) in 16 games with Laval.

The Rocket currently occupy the 4th spot in the North Division and are 8-1-1-0 in their last 10 games.

News Feed

Updates from practice - Jan. 22

Updates from practice - Jan. 22
MTL@BOS: Game recap

MTL@BOS: Game recap
Lines and defense pairings at morning skate – Jan. 20 

Lines and defense pairings at morning skate – Jan. 20 
MTL@BOS: What you need to know

MTL@BOS: What you need to know
Meet the 82-year-old fan who got her first tattoo at a Habs game

Meet the 82-year-old fan who got her first tattoo at a Habs game
The Montreal Canadiens will host their annual blood drive on January 22

The Montreal Canadiens will host their annual blood drive on January 22
MTL@OTT: Game recap

MTL@OTT: Game recap
MTL@OTT: What you need to know

MTL@OTT: What you need to know
MTL@NJD: Game recap

MTL@NJD: Game recap
MTL@NJD: What you need to know

MTL@NJD: What you need to know
Updates from practice - Jan. 16

Updates from practice - Jan. 16
A 14th BLEU BLANC BOUGE rink inaugurated in Saint-Jerome

A 14th BLEU BLANC BOUGE rink inaugurated in Saint-Jerome
COL@MTL: Game recap 

COL@MTL: Game recap 
CH Weekly: January 15 to 21

CH Weekly: January 15 to 21
Hughes talks Caufield, goalies and Laval Rocket in mid-season review

Hughes talks Caufield, goalies and Laval Rocket in mid-season review
A look at the Canadiens Pride Night logo

A look at the Canadiens Pride Night logo
Updates from optional morning skate - Jan. 15

Updates from optional morning skate - Jan. 15
How to watch Kent Hughes' mid-season review

How to watch Kent Hughes' mid-season review