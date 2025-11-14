Away-game viewing party returns to the Bell Centre

MONTREAL – Members of the Canadiens’ fan programs can watch the Habs take on the Maple Leafs on the city’s biggest screen.

On Dec. 6, the Habs are hosting an away-game viewing party at the Bell Centre for Habs+ and Fan Club members. In addition to the live broadcast of the game against Toronto on the 41-foot scoreboard, the event will also feature contests and giveaways, selfies on the ice, appearances by Youppi!, and more.

Note that simply having an account for one of the two fan programs does not guarantee access to the event, so keep reading for details on how to claim a spot.