Away-game viewing party returns to the Bell Centre

MONTREAL – Members of the Canadiens’ fan programs can watch the Habs take on the Maple Leafs on the city’s biggest screen.

On Dec. 6, the Habs are hosting an away-game viewing party at the Bell Centre for Habs+ and Fan Club members. In addition to the live broadcast of the game against Toronto on the 41-foot scoreboard, the event will also feature contests and giveaways, selfies on the ice, appearances by Youppi!, and more.

Note that simply having an account for one of the two fan programs does not guarantee access to the event, so keep reading for details on how to claim a spot.

HABS+ (FORMERLY CLUB 1909)

Steps for members with a balance of at least 25 points

  1. Claim one or more tickets (25 points each) by visiting the event page.

Steps for members without a balance of at least 25 points

  1. Earn points with daily and weekly opportunities;
  2. Claim one or more tickets (25 points each) by visiting the event page.

Habs+ members can claim up to 10 tickets for 25 points each.

Also back this year is the Habs+ “yard sale”, featuring exclusive team items like bobbleheads, pucks, merch and more, exchangeable for points on site.

FAN CLUB

Steps for parents with a child registered for a paid Fan Club account:

  1. Claim two tickets by visiting the event page.

Steps for parents with a child registered for a free Fan Club account:

  1. Upgrade to a paid membership here;
  2. Claim two tickets by visiting the event page.

The two tickets per paid Fan Club account include one ticket for a child and one ticket for an accompanying adult.

WHAT
Away-game viewing party for Habs+ and Fan Club members
WHEN

Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025

5:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

WHERE

Bell Centre

1909 avenue des Canadiens-de-Montréal

ACTIVITIES

• Live broadcast of Canadiens vs. Maple Leafs

• Contests and giveaways

• Selfies on the ice

• Concessions and bar service (paid)

• Habs+ "yard sale"

• Fan Club face-painting booth

• Appearances by Youppi!

TICKETS

Registration for the viewing party closes on Nov. 29 at 11:59 p.m., or while tickets last.

