Club 1909 rebrands as Habs+

MONTREAL – Canadiens fans will enjoy more experiences, rewards, and opportunities this season courtesy of the newly rebranded Habs+ loyalty program.

Launched in 2014 as Club 1909, the long-running program received a fresh coat of paint just in time for the team's 2025-26 home opener.

Existing members as well as new fans interested in signing up can login to their accounts or register for free now by visiting habsplus.com. A modern interface awaits, but existing credentials remain the same.

The “plus” in Habs+ represents its evolution from a points program to the myriad ways fans can now connect with the team, including points-free contests, access to events, presales, and more surprises to come.

Various contests and rewards are already online via the Habs+ dashboard, and additional events will be added in the upcoming months. Stay connected all season to not miss any updates!