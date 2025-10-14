Club 1909 rebrands as Habs+

Canadiens loyalty program launches new look for the new season

5165-Habs-Plus-Siteweb-25-26-01-entete-1920x1080
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

MONTREAL – Canadiens fans will enjoy more experiences, rewards, and opportunities this season courtesy of the newly rebranded Habs+ loyalty program.

Launched in 2014 as Club 1909, the long-running program received a fresh coat of paint just in time for the team's 2025-26 home opener.

Existing members as well as new fans interested in signing up can login to their accounts or register for free now by visiting habsplus.com. A modern interface awaits, but existing credentials remain the same.

The “plus” in Habs+ represents its evolution from a points program to the myriad ways fans can now connect with the team, including points-free contests, access to events, presales, and more surprises to come.

Various contests and rewards are already online via the Habs+ dashboard, and additional events will be added in the upcoming months. Stay connected all season to not miss any updates!

Related Content

News Feed

SEA@MTL: What you need to know

Eight-year contract extension for Lane Hutson

Lines and defense pairings at practice – Oct. 13

MTL@CHI: Game recap

Lines and defense pairings at morning skate – Oct. 11

MTL@CHI: What you need to know

New kids on the block

MTL@DET: Game recap

Restaurant Spotlight powered by Interac

Taking the next step

MTL@DET: What you need to know

MTL@TOR: Game recap

MTL@TOR: What you need to know

Lines and defense pairings at practice – Oct. 7 

The 44th Canadiens Blood Drive will take place on November 19

Lines and defense pairings at practice – Oct. 6

Canadiens make roster moves following training camp

OTT@MTL: Game recap | Preseason