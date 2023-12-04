Arber Xhekaj activated off IR, loaned to Laval

The defenseman skated with the Canadiens on Monday

20231204_ArberXhekaj
By Montreal Canadiens PR
@CanadiensMTL News Release

MONTREAL - The Canadiens announced on Monday that defenseman Arber Xhekaj was activated off injured reserve and loaned to the Laval Rocket.
 
The 22-year-old blue-liner was placed on IR retroactively on Nov. 24, sidelined with an upper-body injury.
 
Xhekaj took part in today’s morning skate with the Habs as they prepared for their contest against the Kraken.
 
In 17 games, the Hamilton, ONT native has registered a goal and two assists so far this season.

