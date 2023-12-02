Alex Newhook out for 10 to 12 weeks

The 22-year-old suffered a high ankle sprain in Thursday’s game against the Panthers

Newhook-Forge-thumbnail
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

MONTREAL – The Canadiens announced on Saturday that forward Alex Newhook will miss approximately 10 to 12 weeks due to a high ankle sprain.

The forward left in the third period of Thursday’s game against the Florida Panthers after crashing hard into the net and did not return.

Newhook has registered 13 points (seven goals, six assists) in 21 games with the Canadiens this season.

The 22-year-old was acquired via trade from the Colorado Avalanche in the summer and signed a four-year contract with the Canadiens on July 11, 2023.

Mitchell Stephens was recalled from the Laval Rocket on Friday. The centerman has played in 72 NHL games with the Tampa Bay Lightning and Detroit Red Wings in his career.

