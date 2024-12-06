A Jake of all trades

MONTREAL - Sometimes in hockey, as in life, timing is everything—just ask Jake Evans about the night of Nov. 16, 2019.

That night wasn’t supposed to be his moment. Seventeen scoreless games into the season, Evans was meant to be a healthy scratch from the Laval Rocket’s lineup against the Bridgeport Islanders for a “mental reset,” he recalled.

Taking the game off didn’t mean taking the day off, however. That morning, knowing he wouldn’t be in uniform later in the evening, the Toronto native endured a bag skate: goal line, to blue line, to red line, and back. By the time he left the ice, he assumed his work was done for the day.

But plans changed. When the Canadiens recalled Charles Hudon, Evans was thrust back into the lineup. He didn’t play much, he remembers, but when his number was called late in the game—and with Bridgeport’s net empty—he seized his opportunity.

Recovering the puck in his own zone, Evans sent a backhand shot the length of the ice, and watched it sail some 175 feet into the Islanders’ empty net for his first goal of the season.

At center ice, he celebrated with his teammates and when he returned to the bench, he was enveloped in a hug from then head coach Joël Bouchard, that seemed to melt away the frustrations of his season.

The next 33 games? Thirty-three points. By the end of February, Evans was called up to the Canadiens, and he never looked back.

Carving out an NHL role isn’t just about making it there—it’s about finding a way to stay, and Evans quickly discovered his niche. Like all forwards, he wanted to score goals, and he wanted to produce offense, but his real value came at the other end of the ice. He not only accepted that reality but embraced it.

“I think everyone playing in the NHL needs to find a spot. I kind of got put into a spot and started to embrace it,” said Evans of his role as a shutdown centerman. “I weirdly like taking faceoffs and penalty killing. You don't want the team to be on the penalty kill, but I do enjoy killing penalties and taking big draws at the end of the game.”

Since the start of last season, Evans has logged the most shorthanded time on ice among all NHL forwards, while maintaining a 50.8% win rate in the faceoff circle—a hair above his personal target for each game.

“It's not about looking if I scored a goal,” Evans explained of his approach to a job well done. “It's about whether I created chances and kept teams away from our net. And for me, faceoffs are a big thing. I want to be over 50% every game.”