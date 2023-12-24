World Juniors: What you need to know

There are two Habs prospects to keep an eye on with Team USA. Defenseman Lane Hutson will play in his second World Juniors tournament after earning bronze with the Americans in 2023. At just 19 years old, the blue-liner can serve as a mentor for some of his teammates – especially since he was named an alternate captain for our southern neighbors for the 2024 edition of the tournament.

The NCAA’s Boston University Terriers defenseman continues to provide a strong offensive contribution while defending the blue line this season. In 15 games, Hutson has 20 points (8G, 12A), which ranks him second on his team. Last year, his exceptional campaign earned him a bevy of honors, being named Hockey East rookie of the year, as well as winning the Walter Brown Trophy and being nominated for the Hobey Baker Award, among others.

For his part, Jacob Fowler booked his first ticket to the tournament. The 19-year-old goalie is in his first year of American collegiate hockey, where, at time of writing, he had the best winning percentage of NCAA goalies at .794, having won 13 of his 17 games. Last year, the Canadiens’ 69th pick overall at the 2023 Draft wrapped up his second and final season in the USHL with a .921 save percentage in 40 games.

Hutson and Fowler will put their university rivalry aside and will join forces for the World Juniors. The two Canadiens hopefuls and their teammates on Team USA will be in action for the first time on December 26 at 11:00 a.m. ET against Norway.