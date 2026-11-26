BOSTON -- Kyle Connor had a goal and two assists for the Winnipeg Jets in a 4-2 win against the Boston Bruins at TD Garden on Wednesday.
Connor has three points to help Jets get past Bruins
Scheifele gets goal, assist for Winnipeg, which has points in 10 of past 11
Connor has 20 goals in 26 games this season.
“He’s fun to watch,” Winnipeg coach Scott Arniel said. “That was a great play by (Mark Scheifele), but he’s got a nose for the net, and he’s underrated around the League. I’d like to keep it that way so he we can sneak up on people -- he’s just a fantastic talent. He’s fun to watch.”
Scheifele had a goal and an assist, and Josh Morrissey and Morgan Barron also scored for the Jets (13-9-4), who have points in 10 of their past 11 games (9-1-1). Nico Daws made 21 saves.
“We’re finding different ways to win hockey games, and that’s what the NHL’s all about,” Morrissey said. “We’re doing a good job of that. For a while, it was the complete opposite. We were playing well, but couldn’t get a bounce, couldn’t find a way, so efforts like tonight -- especially in this building, this place is tough to play against a really good hockey team -- is one we can build on. More efforts like that, a full 60 and we’ll continue to play well.”
Morgan Geekie and Fraser Minten scored, and Jeremy Swayman made 14 saves for the Bruins (15-8-1), who had won two straight.
“Similar to some of our earlier games this month, we just feel a little sleepy out there and missing some of the details that make us successful,” Minten said.
Connor gave Winnipeg a 1-0 lead at 1:05 of the first period. Scheifele skated through the neutral zone with speed to create a 3-on-2, feeding Connor with a cross-ice pass before he beat Swayman short side.
“It’s insane,” Morrissey said of Connor’s production. “His ability to score is amongst the best in the world and that’s why he is where he is. He’s worked hard on his game every single year and comes back and is finding new ways to score.
“He’s creative, but his all-around game, he’s such a fast skater and darts into holes, whether it’s D-zone or transporting the puck through the neutral zone, he’s been outstanding for us all year. We know he’ll keep it going. He’s on another level and it’s fun to watch.”
Geekie’s power-play goal tied it 1-1 at 6:11. The teams scrambled for a loose puck behind the Winnipeg net when Pavel Zacha made a touch pass to David Pastrnak, who quickly fed Geekie for the backdoor tap-in.
“We got it back pretty quick on the power play, but it’s one of those things you get the crowd back into it, but we didn’t take advantage of that,” Geekie said. “It’s tough to play from behind in this league. It’s tough playing in this league in general, and teams are going to take advantage of that. They grabbed the momentum right away, and we tried to get it back, but they’re a good team over there and we fell short in this one.”
Morrissey gave Winnipeg a 2-1 lead at 17:56 after unleashing a slap shot from just inside the blue line, beating a screened Swayman high glove side.
“Nice play by (Connor) and good screen by (Gabriel Vilardi), so just tried to pick the corner and it went in,” Morrissey said.
Minten tied it 2-2 at 10:57 of the second period, redirecting a Mason Lohrei shot from the point.
“The boys did a good job of getting (the puck) back, going low to high and I saw some space at the net, Minten said. “So just go there and wait, hopes it gets delivered and try to make a play off it.”
Barron put the Jets back ahead 3-2 at 17:53 when he poked in a rebound five-hole after Swayman made the initial save on Mario Ferraro’s wrist shot from the blue line.
“It was a good shift, kind of a dirty one, but those are the ones we like,” Barron said.
Scheifele then scored an empty-net goal at 18:48 of the third period for the 4-2 final.
“Too many mistakes,” Geekie said. “We actually played a pretty good game. If you forget the shifts that had the goals . . . the execution on those shifts was not up to par. There are a couple times you don’t execute, and they find ways to score.”
NOTES: Connor (26 games) became the third-fastest player in Jets franchise history to reach the 20-goal mark behind Patrik Laine (24 games in 2018-19) and Ilya Kovalchuk (24 games in 2007-08). Connor also became the sixth American player in NHL history with 10 consecutive 20-goal seasons, joining Brett Hull (17), Patrick Kane (13), Keith Tkachuk (12), Phil Kessel (11) and Auston Matthews (10). … Morrissey scored his 96th career goal to surpass Dave Ellett (95) for the second most by a defenseman in franchise history.