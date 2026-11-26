Connor gave Winnipeg a 1-0 lead at 1:05 of the first period. Scheifele skated through the neutral zone with speed to create a 3-on-2, feeding Connor with a cross-ice pass before he beat Swayman short side.

“It’s insane,” Morrissey said of Connor’s production. “His ability to score is amongst the best in the world and that’s why he is where he is. He’s worked hard on his game every single year and comes back and is finding new ways to score.

“He’s creative, but his all-around game, he’s such a fast skater and darts into holes, whether it’s D-zone or transporting the puck through the neutral zone, he’s been outstanding for us all year. We know he’ll keep it going. He’s on another level and it’s fun to watch.”

Geekie’s power-play goal tied it 1-1 at 6:11. The teams scrambled for a loose puck behind the Winnipeg net when Pavel Zacha made a touch pass to David Pastrnak, who quickly fed Geekie for the backdoor tap-in.

“We got it back pretty quick on the power play, but it’s one of those things you get the crowd back into it, but we didn’t take advantage of that,” Geekie said. “It’s tough to play from behind in this league. It’s tough playing in this league in general, and teams are going to take advantage of that. They grabbed the momentum right away, and we tried to get it back, but they’re a good team over there and we fell short in this one.”

Morrissey gave Winnipeg a 2-1 lead at 17:56 after unleashing a slap shot from just inside the blue line, beating a screened Swayman high glove side.

“Nice play by (Connor) and good screen by (Gabriel Vilardi), so just tried to pick the corner and it went in,” Morrissey said.