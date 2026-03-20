Pastrnak runs point streak to 8, Bruins cruise past Jets

Viktor Arvidsson, Pavel Zacha and Lukas Reichel also each had a goal and an assist for the Bruins (38-23-8), who have points in four straight games (2-0-2). Casey Mittelstadt had two assists, and Swayman made 23 saves.

“Definitely skill, you know, (Mittelstadt) gets in there,” Sturm said. “He’s just is very strong with his stick, and also like his wall play. He's one of the guys I trust on the wall any time of the game. And he just makes those plays. And again, it's the combo, I think it just works really well with (linemates Zacha and Arvidsson).”

The Bruins are tied in points with the Detroit Red Wings but hold the first wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference. Boston is also fourth in the Atlantic Division, tied in points with third-place Montreal and two points behind the second-place Tampa Bay Lightning.

“We just go game by game,” Sturm said. “We try to collect points as much as we can. Every point is a good point. We're not going to look at (the standings), I'm going to go crazy if I'm going to do that. And I think players too. So we just have to focus just on our job and try to win our games as much as we can.”

Jonathan Toews scored, and Connor Hellebuyck made 21 saves for the Jets (28-29-11), who have lost four of their past six (2-3-1). They are four points behind the Los Angeles Kings for the second wild card in the Western Conference.

"I liked our first period. Execution started to deteriorate after that,” Winnipeg coach Scott Arniel said. “Our execution wasn't real good. And then as the game went on, as it got to 3-0, it was still a game. But at the end of the day, we didn't execute. Then our compete level dropped. As soon as you drop your compete level against a team like that, that's the result that you're going to get.”

Pastrnak made it 1-0 for the Bruins at 14:52 of the first period. He knocked down Kyle Connor’s clearing attempt in the left face-off circle and beat Hellebuyck through the five-hole.

“Looking at the score it got away, but I feel like it wasn’t a 6-1 game,” Jets forward Brad Lambert said. “I feel we had our fair share of chances as well and we weren’t able to capitalize on those, and they got a couple of bounces and it kind of snowballed from there.”

Reichel, making his debut for the Bruins, gave them a 2-0 lead at 6:23 of the second period, taking advantage of a favorable bounce off the boards behind the Jets net after Jonathan Aspirot’s dump-in. The bounce caught Hellebuyck out of position as he went behind the net to play the puck, and Reichel jumped on it and chipped it over Hellebuyck’s stick as the goaltender tried to recover.

“Just a bouncing puck -- happens to every goalie, I think. I was glad that I was the first guy on there,” Reichel said. “I think the crowd (in Boston) is always amazing, even when I played here against the Bruins. And it feels even better if you play for them.”