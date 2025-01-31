Jets pull away from Bruins with 4 goals in 3rd

Mark Scheifele scored twice, and Nikolaj Ehlers and Vladislav Namestnikov each had a goal and an assist for the Jets (36-14-3), who have won five in a row. Connor Hellebuyck made 27 saves.

Elias Lindholm had a goal and an assist for the Bruins (25-22-6), who were coming off a 7-2 loss at the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday. Joonas Korpisalo made 21 saves.

“It’s been a different year,” Boston captain Brad Marchand said. “We’re facing a lot of adversity this year, and we don’t have a choice but to work through it. You can’t get caught up in frustration. Obviously, none of us are happy where we’re at and the position we’re in, especially considering where we expected to be to start the year, but you can’t focus on that. You have to focus on being better for the next one and that’s what we have to worry about.”

Namestnikov scored a power-play goal to give the Jets a 1-0 lead at 2:55 of the first period. Nino Niederreiter tried to put a rebound through his legs in front, but he lost control of the puck right to Namestnikov, who knocked it in with his backhand near the left post.

Scheifele made it 2-0 at 11:31 when he redirected Neal Pionk’s wrist shot from the right point through Korpisalo’s five-hole.

Marchand scored on the power play to cut the lead to 2-1 at 15:34. He beat Hellebuyck glove side with a wrist shot from the top of the left circle through a screen by Lindholm.

Lindholm then tied it 2-2 with a short-handed goal 11 seconds into the third period. Pavel Zacha won a face-off right to Lindholm, who roofed a one-timer from the edge of the right circle.

Scheifele responded 24 seconds later on the same power play to put Winnipeg back in front 3-2. He worked a give-and-go with Ehlers before lifting a shot over Korpisalo's glove from in tight.

“You don’t want that to happen, but that’s the way she goes sometimes," Scheifele said. "Getting a power-play goal right after that and going to work again was a great team effort."

Scheifele has scored 328 goals in the NHL, tying Ilya Kovalchuk for the most Jets/Atlanta Thrashers history.

“It’s a huge honor,” Scheifele said. “It’s obviously very special. He was a fantastic player, and I’ve had some fantastic players set me up in those positions. ... It’s very humbling. You grow up as a kid hoping to play in the NHL one day, and to reflect on that is pretty special, and I’m very happy to be part of this group of guys. It’s a fantastic team, a fantastic organization.”