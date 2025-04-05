BOSTON – The Bruins are back on home ice and are looking to break a 10-game losing streak against the Carolina Hurricanes.
Need to Know: Bruins vs. Hurricanes
The Bruins are looking for a win in their first game of a back-to-back weekend.
Lineup Changes:
- Elias Lindholm will move up to the first line to skate with Morgan Geekie and David Pastrnak.
- Pavel Zacha slides down to the second line to skate with Fabian Lysell and Casey Mittlestadt.
- Fraser Minten will play on the third line with Murat Khusnutdinov and Vinni Lettieri. "The reports that we got from Providence were that he's been a very reliable, smart player," said Joe Sacco when asked about Minten. "He's been playing well down there and it's an opportunity for the organization to get a look at him."
Minten In The Mix
- Minten has appeared in 36 AHL games with the Providence Bruins and Toronto Marlies this season, recording nine goals and 11 assists for 20 points.
- He has played 15 NHL games with Toronto this season, totaling two goals and two assists for four points.
- "I've never skated at this rink before and never been in this city before so it's all new stuff," said Minten. "I'm just going to play hard like I've been playing in Providence and be a reliable, hard working guy."
Opposing view:
- Carolina checks in at 2nd in the Metro with a record of 46-25-4.
- The Canes are coming off a 5-2 loss to the Red Wings last night.
- The Canes beat the Bruins 3-2 on March 6th in Raleigh.
- Sebastian Aho leads the Hurricanes with 28 goals and 42 assists for 70 points.