Need to Know: Bruins vs. Hurricanes 

The Bruins are looking for a win in their first game of a back-to-back weekend.

Screenshot 2025-04-05 at 11.39.38 AM

BOSTON – The Bruins are back on home ice and are looking to break a 10-game losing streak against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Lineup Changes:

  • Elias Lindholm will move up to the first line to skate with Morgan Geekie and David Pastrnak.
  • Pavel Zacha slides down to the second line to skate with Fabian Lysell and Casey Mittlestadt.
  • Fraser Minten will play on the third line with Murat Khusnutdinov and Vinni Lettieri. "The reports that we got from Providence were that he's been a very reliable, smart player," said Joe Sacco when asked about Minten. "He's been playing well down there and it's an opportunity for the organization to get a look at him."

Joe Sacco speaks to the media ahead of the Bruins game against Carolina at TD Garden

Minten In The Mix

  • Minten has appeared in 36 AHL games with the Providence Bruins and Toronto Marlies this season, recording nine goals and 11 assists for 20 points.
  • He has played 15 NHL games with Toronto this season, totaling two goals and two assists for four points.
  • "I've never skated at this rink before and never been in this city before so it's all new stuff," said Minten. "I'm just going to play hard like I've been playing in Providence and be a reliable, hard working guy."

Fraser Minten comments on playing in his first game for the Bruins tonight vs Carolina.

Opposing view:

  • Carolina checks in at 2nd in the Metro with a record of 46-25-4.
  • The Canes are coming off a 5-2 loss to the Red Wings last night.
  • The Canes beat the Bruins 3-2 on March 6th in Raleigh.
  • Sebastian Aho leads the Hurricanes with 28 goals and 42 assists for 70 points.

News Feed

Minten in the Mix: New Boston Center Prospect Set for B's Debut

Bruins Recall Fraser Minten on Emergency Basis

Bruins Fall to Montreal for 10th Straight Loss

Need to Know: Bruins at Canadiens

Pastrnak Pots Two, But Bruins Fall to Washington

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Capitals

Bruins Sign Dans Locmelis to Three-Year Entry-Level Contract

Bruins to Host Women in Sports Night, Presented by Rapid7

Bruins Recall Jeffrey Viel on Emergency Basis

Bruins Place Patrick Brown and Vinni Lettieri on Waivers

Bruins Fall to Detroit in Road Trip Finale

Need to Know: Bruins at Red Wings

Bruins Drop Seventh Straight with Loss in Anaheim

Need to Know: Bruins at Ducks

Bruins Drop Sixth Straight with Loss to L.A.

Bruins Surrender Late Goal, Fall to Sharks in San Jose

Need to Know: Bruins at Sharks

Bruins Fall to Vegas in Road Trip Opener