Need to Know: Bruins vs. Blackhawks

BOSTON – Not many players get to have a home-cooked meal the night before their NHL debut. Then again, not many players get the chance to suit up for their hometown team.

Fortunately for Riley Duran, he can check both of those boxes.

The Woburn, Mass., native will step onto the ice at TD Garden on Thursday night for his first game in the Spoked-B when the Bruins host the Chicago Blackhawks.

“It’s just a jump for joy, I’m super excited,” Duran, who naturally grew up a B’s fan, said following Thursday’s optional pregame skate at Warrior Ice Arena. “Just honestly a dream come true. It still hasn’t really hit me yet…was just hanging out with my roommate [Joe Abate] in Providence and ended up getting the call and headed out right away.

“I called my dad first and then worked it down to my mom and sister and then all the texts came in. He was shocked. He was pumped though.

“I ended up going home for dinner last night and eating with my family. They were all shocked too, but hard work pays off. Excited to play.”

Duran was selected by the Bruins in the sixth round of the 2020 NHL Draft and spent three seasons at Providence College, before playing 11 games (2-2—4) with the P-Bruins last spring. This season, the 23-year-old forward has tallied 12 goals and 16 points in 58 games for Providence during his first full professional campaign.

“The reports from Providence have been that he’s been a dependable player down there,” said interim head coach Joe Sacco, who added that Duran’s linemates are yet to be determined. “He’s got some pace to his game, he’s got some size, he’s got a good shot. He’s done a lot of penalty killing down there for them, so that’s something that we may involve him in here tonight as well. Apparently, he can get to the inside of the ice, too, which is a good thing.

“It will be a good opportunity for him, he’s a local boy. I’m sure he’s excited. His family, as well, will be excited.”