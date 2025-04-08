The Bruins are hoping to bounce back vs. the Devils tonight after falling to Buffalo on Sunday.
Need to Know: Bruins vs. Devils
The Bruins are looking for a win tonight in Jersey as they take on the Devils.
Milestones Ahead:
- Both David Pastrnak and Morgan Geekie are approaching milestones—Pastrnak is three points away from 100, and Geekie is just one goal away from 30.
- Pastrnak also hit 40 goals after his hat trick vs. Carolina. "Well, that number is impressive, along with his consistency throughout the season," said Joe Sacco. "I mean, obviously, maybe a little bit slower start for his liking, but, you know, for three quarters of the season, he's just been a very consistent hockey player... he drives a lot of offense, both goal scoring and being a playmaker as well this year."
- "I'm sure they're well aware of what's going on in the group—with David reaching in on 100, and Geekie reaching for 30," said Sacco when asked if the team would use these milestones for motivation. "Obviously, and there's something to be said for that."
Opposing view:
- Jesper Bratt leads the Devils with 21 goals and 67 assists for 88 points.
- The Devils are third in the Metro with a record of 41-29-7.
- Jersey beat the Briuns 5-1 back in January.
- The Devils are one point away from clinching a play-off spot. "I think that should be our motivation tonight," said Zacha. "You know those little little wins that you can do right now with four games left."