Minten in the Mix: New Boston Center Prospect Set for B's Debut

20-year-old Vancouver native was acquired from Toronto at trade deadline

MINTY
By Eric Russo
@erusso22 BostonBruins.com

BOSTON – Fraser Minten has played 19 career games in the National Hockey League.

But on Saturday night, it will almost feel like his first all over again.

The 20-year-old centerman will be making his Bruins debut at TD Garden when Boston hosts Carolina in the first end of a weekend back-to-back.

“The new group’s different…never skated on this rink before, never been in the city before. That’s all new stuff. Definitely lots of new things,” Minten said following Saturday’s morning skate on Causeway Street.

It was Minten’s first time ever in Boston, though he is quite familiar with Bruins history. Having grown up in Vancouver, Minten – born in 2004 – was almost seven years old when his hometown Canucks lost to the Black & Gold in the 2011 Stanley Cup Final.

“Oh yeah, that whole series was awesome and was kind of what got me into loving hockey when I was a kid,” said Minten. “Lots of memories from that…I was at home [watching], might have been out and about on the streets for a bit before it got a little rowdy but mostly at home.”

On Saturday night, Minten will play the middle between Marat Khusnutdinov and Vinni Lettieri, while also getting time on the penalty kill, as he aims to help the Bruins snap their 10-game losing skid.

“Just play hard, play like I’ve been playing down in Providence. Be a reliable, hard-working guy,” said Minten. “Everyone in here still wants to play to win the game, the coaches want us playing to win the game. That’s what we’re gonna try to do. We’re not too worried about the standings and regardless, gonna go and try to win the game tonight.”

Fraser Minten comments on playing in his first game for the Bruins tonight vs Carolina.

Minten was acquired by the Bruins from the Maple Leafs at the trade deadline as part of the return package for Brandon Carlo. He played 10 games with Providence after his arrival from Toronto, notching seven points (three goals, four assists).

“I think they went out and got me because they thought [my game] would translate well and I think it’s been going well so far just being a guy that plays well on both sides of the puck, closes plays and transitions them and plays sort of that reliable, consistent hockey that the Bruins want to play,” said Minten.

It has been a whirlwind first pro campaign for the 2022 second-round pick (38th overall). In 26 games for the Marlies this season, the Vancouver native had 13 points (six goals seven assists), while also suiting up for 15 games with the Maple Leafs, during which he posted 2-2—4 totals.

“I think it’s been good, I think it’s been kind of the whole taste of pro hockey in my first year which is good to get the reps as a young guy," said Minten, who also played four games with the Maple Leafs at the end of the 2023-24 season. “Getting to understand how the business works, going up, going down a few times a season. Just trying to figure out what you can do to stick around and ultimately get to the NHL and stay there. Lots of good experiences. Definitely been helpful to my trajectory.”

The 6-foot-2, 195-pounder knows that at the pro level much responsibility – at both ends of the ice – comes with being a centerman.

“I noticed that in Toronto at the start of the year too, the centers in pro have a lot of responsibility, you’re sort of tasked to be everywhere in the defensive zone,” said Minten, who put up strong offensive numbers across four seasons in the WHL between Kamloops (58-92—150 in 151 games) and Saskatoon (3-7—10 in 36 games).

“I love it, I love getting the puck in the middle of the ice and being engaged all over the rink. It’s lots of fun.”

Interim head coach Joe Sacco said that to start out Minten will be tasked with more of a defensive role.

“For us, the reports we’ve gotten is he’s been a very reliable players, smart, heady player,” said Sacco. “We’re gonna throw him into a penalty kill role tonight…we’re just looking to see him play the game he’s been playing in Providence. He’s been playing well down there. It’s an opportunity for the organization to get a look at him.”

Joe Sacco speaks to the media ahead of the Bruins game against Carolina at TD Garden

