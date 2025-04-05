Minten in the Mix: New Boston Center Prospect Set for B's Debut

BOSTON – Fraser Minten has played 19 career games in the National Hockey League.

But on Saturday night, it will almost feel like his first all over again.

The 20-year-old centerman will be making his Bruins debut at TD Garden when Boston hosts Carolina in the first end of a weekend back-to-back.

“The new group’s different…never skated on this rink before, never been in the city before. That’s all new stuff. Definitely lots of new things,” Minten said following Saturday’s morning skate on Causeway Street.

It was Minten’s first time ever in Boston, though he is quite familiar with Bruins history. Having grown up in Vancouver, Minten – born in 2004 – was almost seven years old when his hometown Canucks lost to the Black & Gold in the 2011 Stanley Cup Final.

“Oh yeah, that whole series was awesome and was kind of what got me into loving hockey when I was a kid,” said Minten. “Lots of memories from that…I was at home [watching], might have been out and about on the streets for a bit before it got a little rowdy but mostly at home.”

On Saturday night, Minten will play the middle between Marat Khusnutdinov and Vinni Lettieri, while also getting time on the penalty kill, as he aims to help the Bruins snap their 10-game losing skid.

“Just play hard, play like I’ve been playing down in Providence. Be a reliable, hard-working guy,” said Minten. “Everyone in here still wants to play to win the game, the coaches want us playing to win the game. That’s what we’re gonna try to do. We’re not too worried about the standings and regardless, gonna go and try to win the game tonight.”