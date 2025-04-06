Pastrnak has hat trick, 2 assists, Bruins defeat Hurricanes to end 10-game slide

Justin Robidas scored his first NHL goal for the Hurricanes (46-26-4), who have lost two straight. Frederik Andersen, who won his seven previous starts, made 21 saves.

Carolina, which lost 5-3 at the Detroit Red Wings on Friday, leads the New Jersey Devils by seven points for second place in the Metropolitan Division.

"I thought it was not a bad start, and then a couple of goals [given up] right at the end of the first period kind of set us back and we just couldn't get going,” Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said. “Then they get kind of another weird one where you're like, 'That shouldn't go in,' and now we're chasing the game. We put up a lot of offense, but when you're behind like that, it's just tough, and their goalie played really well."

Geekie gave the Bruins a 1-0 lead at 18:49 of the first period. After receiving a cross-ice pass from Pastrnak, Geekie entered the offensive zone scored with a shot from just above the left face-off circle that ricocheted off Carolina defenseman Brent Burns and got through Andersen’s pads.

Lindholm extended the lead to 2-0 at 19:47 off a centering pass from Pastrnak, stuffing the puck past Andersen.

Pastrnak made it 3-0 at 10:14 of the second period. He pounced on a loose puck in front, kicked it onto his stick, spun and snapped a low shot from a sharp angle to the left of the net, beating Andersen to the short side.

Pastrnak then extended the lead to 4-0 at 1:28 of the third period. Geekie flipped a backhand toward the net, and Pastrnak knocked the puck out of the air, redirecting it past Andersen.

Pastrnak completed his first natural hat trick in the NHL to give Boston a 5-0 lead at 15:18.

Robidas, playing his second NHL game, cut it to 5-1 at 19:05, ending Swayman’s shutout bid. He scored from the left circle after knocking down a rebound.

“It’s fun to contribute offensively,” Robidas said. “Unfortunate that came in a loss like that, but for sure it's something that I'll remember. It's a pretty big weekend for myself and my family and everyone that supported me, so it's definitely very special."

As for his milestone win, Swayman said it’s a dream come true.

“Never thought that was possible as a little kid growing up,” he said. “It’s a huge testament to this group I’ve been a part of for five years now, and the guys I’ve played with are like brothers to me and I couldn’t have done it without them in this city, and of course, my family and now on to the next.”

NOTES: Pastrnak, who has 94 points (54 assists) in 77 games this season, reached 90 points for the fourth time, tying Ray Bourque for the fourth-most such seasons in Boston history, behind Phil Esposito (seven), Bobby Orr (six) and Rick Middleton (five). He also became the fifth Bruins player to have three straight 90-point seasons, joining Esposito (seven from 1968-75), Orr (six from 1969-75), Middleton (five from 1979-84) and Barry Pederson (three from 1981-84). He’s tied with Middleton for the second-most 40-goal seasons in Boston history, behind Esposito (seven). ... Pastrnak and Geekie became the first Bruins teammates to have five points in a game since Pastrnak and Brad Marchand did it in a 7-4 win at the New York Rangers on Oct. 27, 2019. … Pastrnak has 10 points (six goals, four assists) in a six-game point streak and 52 points (23 goals, 29 assists) in his past 33 games. … Geekie has 12 points (four goals, eight assists) in a six-game point streak. … Swayman (187 games played) became the 10th goalie to win 100 games for the Bruins. Swayman is the fourth-fastest of those 10 to reach that mark, behind Frank Brimsek (150 games), Tiny Thompson (158) and Gilles Gilbert (181). … Forward Fraser Minten played 14:59 in his Boston debut. He was acquired in a trade with the Toronto Maple Leafs on March 7.