Need to Know: Bruins at Canadiens

Lysell draws back in as Boston aims to snap nine-game skid in Montreal

LYSELL
By Eric Russo
@erusso22 BostonBruins.com

MONTREAL – Fabian Lysell will draw back into the lineup on Thursday night at Bell Centre when the Bruins visit the Canadiens in search of their first victory in 10 games. Lysell was a healthy scratch on Tuesday night against Washington.

“I’m super excited to be back in the lineup, sometimes it’s good to see the game from a different view and I thought the guys played a really good game the last game, so hopefully we’ll continue to do that and try to get a win,” said Lysell, who added that his biggest area for improvement lies in the speed of his decision making.

“Just got to make decisions quicker. You don’t have time to hesitate with the puck or without the puck. You’ve got to move your feet at all times and have the courage to get inside.”

The 22-year-old, who has yet to register a point in five NHL games, acknowledged the challenge of trying not to press too much for numbers on the scoresheet.

“Of course, I’m an offensive guy,” said Lysell. “I want to produce and I want to create chances. Of course I put a little bit of pressure on myself. I think that’s good, too, because then it motivates you to always push forward, and if things are not going your way you always work harder.”

When asked about why Lysell was a healthy scratch against the Capitals on Tuesday night, interim head coach Joe Sacco said that the team is aiming to put the winger in the best positions to succeed.

“He’s played four or five games since he’s been called up…it’s a learning curve for everyone,” said Sacco. “I think with him it’s just about making sure that he understands that it’s a hard league. Every game, it’s hard game and you have to be ready to go out and compete…we’ll do our best to make sure we’re trying to put him in situations to have success.”

Sacco added that he believes Lysell’s approach and mindset is in a good place.

“I think he’s doing fine there,” said Sacco. “He had one game earlier in the season with us, one quick game. Coming back up here, I think he’s done a better job with his preparation in Providence, getting him ready this time around as far as dealing with everything that you have to at this level.

“The American Hockey League is not an easy league to play in, schedule, just the way the games are played.But when you come up to this league, it’s another level. It’s just about finding your niche out there and making sure that your strengths are solid, but the other parts of your game, you have to continue to build on too.

“But I think his mindset’s been good. I think his preparation’s been good and he’s putting a lot of work into it right now.”

Lysell speaks with media in Montreal

Opposing View

The Canadiens enter Thursday’s matchup coming off the high of an overtime victory over Florida on Tuesday night to sweep a home-and-home with the defending Stanley Cup champions. Montreal had lost five straight before the pair of victories against the Panthers.

The two wins pushed the Habs past the New York Rangers by points percentage for the East’s second wild card spot. Both teams have 79 points.

“Really good offensive team, especially in the offensive zone,” said Sacco. “They move the puck well around the offensive zone, spread you out, they do a good job with their seam plays. It's gonna be an area of focus for us, again making sure we’re good defensively.

“On the flip side…making sure that we’re holding onto pucks in their zone, creating some more zone time is gonna be important for us here tonight. You’ve got to wear teams out a little more and that’s something we’re trying to do here.”

Sacco offered a glowing endorsement of fellow Boston University alum Lane Hutson, the rookie blue liner who has posted 62 points (5 goals, 57 assists) in 74 games during his first season with Montreal. He ranks third on the team in scoring behind Nick Suzuki (25-54—79) and Cole Caufield (34-30—64).

“What stands out for me is his feet and his brain, his skating ability…he gets himself out of so much trouble because of his lateral movement, his skating ability, his feet allow him to do a lot of things. It seems like he has a real high hockey IQ,” said Sacco.

Wait, There’s More

  • Jeremy Swayman, who is one win shy of 100 for his career, will make his third straight start between the pipes.
  • With Lysell back in the lineup, Jeffrey Viel will be the healthy scratch up front.

Sacco speaks with media in Montreal

