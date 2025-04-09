Bruins Announce 2025 Recipients of John Carlton Memorial Trophies 

BOSTON - The Boston Bruins announced today, April 9, that forward Morgan McGathey of Thayer Academy and forward Kyle O’Leary of Noble & Greenough School are the recipients of the 2025 John Carlton Memorial Trophies.

The John Carlton Memorial Trophies are given annually by the Boston Bruins to Massachusetts’ most outstanding high school senior boys and girls ice hockey players. The award was established in 1983 to honor the late Bruins scout who was an advocate for the continued growth of Massachusetts hockey players at all levels of the game.

McGathey, a center at Thayer Academy, served as captain for both the 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons. This year, she recorded 39 goals and 19 assists for 58 points through 28 games. In 101 career games at Thayer Academy, she totaled 116 goals and 53 assists for 169 points. The forward was also a member of Team USA’s U-18 team at the 2024 IIHF World Championships in Switzerland, where she tallied two goals and six assists in six games to help the United States win Gold. Additionally, she is a member of the East Coast Wizards hockey program. McGathey earned four consecutive All-ISL 1st team selections (2022, 2023, 2024, 2025), two ISL Most Valuable Player honors (2024, 2025) and was named to the All-NEPSAC team three times (2023, 2024, 2025). She was also named Most Valuable Player for Thayer Girls' Hockey in 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025. McGathey is a four-year honor roll student who will continue her academic and hockey career at Harvard University in the fall.

O’Leary, a Medfield, Mass. native, attends Noble & Greenough School where he plays ice hockey and lacrosse. The winger tallied 24 goals and 35 assists for 59 points in 27 games during his senior hockey season, earning a spot on the All-ISL 1st team. The two-time varsity captain helped lead Noble & Greenough to ISL Keller Division Championships in 2024 and 2025 and was named the division’s Most Valuable Player following the 2024-25 season. Throughout his ISL career, he earned two All-ISL selections, one All-NEPSAC distinction and received All-Scholastic honors from both the Boston Globe and the Boston Herald. O’Leary, a member of the Boston Jr. Eagles hockey program, helped his team reach the finals of this year’s U-18 USA Hockey National Championship, where he led the tournament with 14 points in six games. He is an honor roll student who will continue his academic and hockey career at Yale University in the fall of 2026.

Both players will be recognized during the second intermission at the Bruins game against the Chicago Blackhawks on April 10 at TD Garden.