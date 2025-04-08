Bruins to Hold Annual Fan Appreciation Night on April 15

BostonBruins.com – With only one week remaining in the 2024-25 NHL regular season, the Boston Bruins are getting ready for their annual season awards and Fan Appreciation Night, presented by TD Bank, where over 400 prizes will be given away, including a 2026 Stadium Series Travel Package.

On Thursday, April 10, prior to the Bruins game against the Chicago Blackhawks at TD Garden, the Bruins will announce the recipients of the Eddie Shore Award, the Elizabeth Dufresne Trophy, the John P. Bucyk Award and the 98.5 Three Stars.

The Eddie Shore Award is given to the player who shows exceptional hustle and determination, as chosen by the "Legacy Season Ticket Holders". The Elizabeth Dufresne Trophy is awarded to the player exemplifying outstanding performance on home ice as determined by the Boston Chapter of the Professional Hockey Writers Association. The John P. Bucyk Award is awarded to the player who provided exceptional off-ice charitable contributions, chosen by John Bucyk. Finally, the Bruins Three Stars are selected by 98.5 The Sports Hub for being top performers at home games over the course of a season.

To close out the 2024-25 season at TD Garden, the Bruins will host Fan Appreciation Night, presented by TD Bank, on Tuesday, April 15. This will include the annual "Shirts Off Our Backs" ceremony. Throughout Tuesday’s game against the New Jersey Devils, hundreds of prizes will be given away including a 2026 Stadium Series travel package, the ultimate TD Garden ticket package, Bruins VIP experiences, 2025-26 Legends Passes (regular season only), player and team signed items, and more. Along with these prizes, the first 10,000 fans to enter TD Garden will receive Boston Bruins ice cube trays courtesy of TD Bank. The ProShop powered by ‘47 will feature plenty of exclusive deals with an additional 10% off for Season Ticket Holders, Boston Garden Society members, Game Plan Holders, and TD Bank card holders (In-store only). Bruins Authentics will also be selling mystery game-used sticks ($150, In-store only).

Immediately following the Bruins/Devils game, Bruins players will remain on the ice and present the "Shirts off their Backs" to fans. Each of these lucky fans will receive a sealed envelope containing the name of a current Bruins player from whom they will receive a game-worn or game-issued jersey.

Tickets for Fan Appreciation Night presented by TD Bank can be purchased HERE.

Also on Tuesday, April 15, NESN will announce the winner of the 7th Player Award, as selected by a fan vote on NESN.com. NESN's 7th Player Award is an annual award presented to the Bruin who exceeded the expectations of Bruins fans during the season. In addition to the 7th Player Award trophy, the award winner will receive $5,000 to donate to the charity of his choice.

Past recipients of NESN's 7th Player Award currently on the 2024-25 Bruins roster include Pavel Zacha (2023), Jeremy Swayman (2022), Charlie McAvoy (2018) and David Pastrnak (2017, 2015).