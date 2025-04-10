Boston Bruins Announce 2024-25 Season Awards  

BOSTON – The Bruins announced today, April 10, the recipients of the 2024-25 season awards.

Morgan Geekie has been named the recipient of the Eddie Shore Award, given to the player who shows exceptional hustle and determination, as chosen by the "Legacy Season Ticket Holders.” David Pastrnak has been chosen the winner of the Elizabeth Dufresne Trophy, awarded to the player exemplifying outstanding performance on home ice as determined by the Boston chapter of the Professional Hockey Writers Association. Parker Wotherspoon has been selected for the John P. Bucyk Award for providing exceptional off-ice charitable contributions, chosen by John Bucyk. David Pastrnak (First Star), Jeremy Swayman (Second Star) and Morgan Geekie (Third Star) have been named the Bruins Three Stars, as selected by 98.5 The Sports Hub, for being top performers at home games over the course of the season.

Eddie Shore Award

Bruins forward Morgan Geekie has been selected by the "Legacy Season Ticket Holders" as the 2024-25 Eddie Shore Award winner for demonstrating exceptional hustle and determination throughout the season. The 6-foot-3, 208-pound forward, has appeared in 74 games with the Bruins this season, recording career highs in goals (30), assists (23) and points (53). Among active Boston skaters, the Strathclair, Manitoba native ranks second in goals, points, even strength goals (26), even strength points (44) and power play goals (4).

Elizabeth Dufresne Trophy

David Pastrnak has been selected as the Elizabeth Dufresne Trophy recipient for the 2024-25 season for his outstanding performance on home ice this season. Through 39 games at TD Garden this season, the 6-foot, 200-pound forward has totaled 24 goals and 28 assists for 52 points with a plus-17 rating. The Havirov, Czechia native leads the Bruins in goals, assists, points, even strength goals (20), even strength points (42), power play goals (4), power play points (10) and shots (157) in home games this season. This is the second consecutive year and the fourth season that Pastrnak has received the Elizabeth Dufresne Trophy (2025, 2024, 2022, 2020).

John P. Bucyk Award

Parker Wotherspoon will receive the John P. Bucyk Award for his contributions in the Boston community this season. Wotherspoon has been involved in several community events including the team’s annual holiday toy shopping, a Halloween visit at Massachusetts General Hospital and various meet and greets. In January 2025, he visited the Richard J. Murphy School to participate in a STEM lesson with a 7th grade classroom. Later in the season, Wotherspoon also participated in a game of goalball with students from the Perkins School for the Blind. The award is named after Bruins legend John P. Bucyk, who is in his 68th season with the organization.

98.5 The Sports Hub Three Stars

Bruins First Star David Pastrnak has appeared in 39 home games this season, tallying a team-high 24 goals and 28 assists for 52 points.

Bruins Second Star Jeremy Swayman has compiled a 14-11-3 home record with a 2.61 goals against average and .910 save percentage in 28 home starts this season.

Bruins Third Star Morgan Geekie has skated in 37 home games this year, recording 12 goals and 14 assists for 26 points.