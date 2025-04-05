Bruins Recall Fraser Minten on Emergency Basis

BOSTON – Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, April 5, that the team has recalled forward Fraser Minten from Providence on an emergency basis. The team has also assigned forward Jeffrey Viel to Providence.

Minten, 20, has appeared in 36 AHL games with the Providence Bruins and Toronto Marlies this season, recording nine goals and 11 assists for 20 points. The 6-foot-2, 195-pound forward has also skated in 15 NHL games with Toronto this season, totaling two goals and two assists for four points. The Vancouver, British Columbia native was originally selected by Toronto in the second round (38th overall) of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft. He was acquired by Boston from Toronto in March 2025 with a 2026 first-round draft pick (top-five protected) and a 2025 fourth-round draft pick (from Philadelphia) in exchange for defenseman Brandon Carlo.

Viel, 28, has appeared in 62 games with the Providence Bruins this season, recording 12 goals and 22 assists for 34 points. The 6-foot-1, 213-pound forward has also played in five NHL games with Boston this season. Viel has skated in 343 career AHL games with Providence, Manitoba and San Jose, recording 74 goals and 93 assists for 167 points. The Rimouski, Quebec native was originally signed by San Jose as a free agent in 2019.