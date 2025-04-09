Pastrnak gets goal, 2 assists, Bruins score 7 to cruise past Devils

Callahan made it 2-0 on a wrist shot from the top of the left circle at 19:24 of the first.

"The past couple of months have been so awesome for me to get a shot with the big club," Callahan said. "I just try to keep coming in every day, work as hard as I can to help the team any way. So getting the win tonight and contributing feels good."

Jakub Lauko pushed it to 3-0 when he stole the puck from Luke Hughes at the Boston blue line, skated the length of the ice and scored on a wrist shot from the right circle at 3:45 of the second period.

Stefan Noesen pulled the Devils within 3-1 on a tip-in at the right post during a delayed penalty on Boston at 13:51 of the second period. Timo Meier made it 3-2 just 19 seconds later, deflecting in a shot from the slot at 14:10.

Sacco called a timeout to settle his charges down at that point.

"We knew New Jersey was going to push hard in the second period," Sacco said. "We just felt like we needed to settle things down, get back to our game. We ended up playing a better second half of that period."

Casey Mittelstadt gave the Bruins a 4-2 lead at 19:07 of the second on a wrist shot from the top of the left circle that deflected off the stick of Devils defenseman Seamus Casey.

"I think we got to understand we can't afford to be average; we're not good enough when that happens," Devils defenseman Brett Pesce said. "We have to stick to our structure, play with more urgency than the other team. If we don't do that, we don't have a chance, and you saw that tonight."

Morgan Geekie scored on a shot at the left post for a 5-2 lead at 4:58 of the third period and Fraser Minten made it 6-2 at 6:55. Cole Koepke then split the Devils defense and scored at 10:50 for the 7-2 final.

"In this game when you play hard, play the right way, and have good details and good habits you get rewarded," Sacco said.

NOTES: Pastrnak factored on 13 straight Bruins goals (six goals, seven assists) dating to Apr. 1, the most in franchise history, prior to Callahan's goal. ... Geekie has eight goals in his past 11 games and extended his road point streak to six games (five goals, two assists). ... Devils center Nico Hischier had an assist to extend his career-best home point streak to eight games (five goals, six assists). ... Dougie Hamilton, who has been skating on his own the past two weeks, could return for the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, according to Keefe, who said, "It's just a matter of how well he continues to progress. There's been no discussion yet of him joining the team, which speaks to the fact he's not where he needs to be." The defenseman missed his 15th straight game on Tuesday.