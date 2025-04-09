Joonas Korpisalo Nominated for 2025 Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy

BOSTON – Bruins goaltender Joonas Korpisalo is the Boston Bruins 2025 Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy nominee, as selected by the Boston chapter of the Professional Hockey Writer's Association (PHWA). The Masterton Trophy is given to the player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey.

“Joonas showed the kind of determination and perseverance consistent with the Masterton Trophy in bouncing back strongly this season with the Bruins,” said Joe Haggerty, Chair of the Boston chapter of the PHWA. “His sportsmanship and dedication to hockey have been evident throughout his 300-plus game NHL career in Columbus, Los Angeles, Ottawa and now Boston, and his consistency for the B’s this season was a noteworthy positive for a hockey team amidst a season of challenging transition.”

Korpisalo, 30, appeared in 55 games with the Ottawa Senators during the 2023-24 campaign, posting an overall record of 21-26-4 with a 3.27 goals against average and a .890 save percentage. In June 2024, he was acquired by Boston with forward Mark Kastelic and a 2024 first-round draft pick (forward Dean Letourneau) in exchange for goaltender Linus Ullmark. In 26 games with the Bruins so far this season, the netminder has compiled an overall record of 10-10-3 with a 2.98 goals against average and a .891 save percentage. The 6-foot-3, 199-pound goaltender has also recorded a career-high three shutouts in 23 starts this year.

Korpisalo has played in 302 career NHL games with Boston, Ottawa, Los Angeles and Columbus, posting an overall record of 125-117-32 with a 3.06 goals against average and .900 save percentage. The Pori, Finland native was originally selected by Columbus in the third round (62nd overall) of the 2012 NHL Entry Draft.

In the community this season, Korpisalo has been involved in the team’s philanthropic efforts, delivering holiday gifts at Franciscan Children’s Hospital and meeting with patients from Massachusetts General Hospital on Mental Health Awareness Night.

The winner of the Masterton Trophy is selected in a poll of all chapters of the PHWA at the conclusion of the regular season. Danton Heinen (2024), Nick Foligno (2023), Jake DeBrusk (2022) and Kevan Miller (2021, 2020) are recent Bruins' Masterton nominees.