Bruins to Host Girls Hockey Day on Saturday, April 12 

BOSTON – The Boston Bruins will host the seventh annual Girls Hockey Day, presented by Wasabi Technologies, on Saturday, April 12 at Warrior Ice Arena.

Girls Hockey Day was created in 2017 with the goal to promote growth, encourage participation, and celebrate girls' hockey and the athletes who compete in it. Hundreds of hockey players across New England will participate in Saturday’s event, with all ages and skill levels included. The one-hour clinics, which run from 4-9 p.m., will feature Learn to Play public skates, skills clinics and ice sessions for participating teams. Boston Fleet players Sydney Bard, Jillian Dempsey, Sidney Morin and Olivia Zafuto will provide assistance alongside Bruins youth hockey staff members throughout the day.

The event will kick off with a public skate for participants from the Bruins Girls Learn to Play program. Currently in its seventh year, the Bruins' Girls Learn to Play program helps girls ages 5-10 develop their skills with on-ice instruction and new equipment. The program has reached girls youth hockey players in 14 different locations across New England including Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont. This season, the program has provided approximately 1,200 female participants with new hockey equipment. For more information, click here.

The Boston Bruins Foundation and Wasabi Technologies have donated $5,000 each to Everyone’s a Player and the Northeast Intercounty Scholastic Hockey League (NISHL). Everyone’s a Player is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing access and equitable opportunities for youth in under-resourced communities to participate in sports and physical activity programming. The NISHL is a newly established women’s high school hockey league in New England, created to expand opportunities for girls to play hockey at the high school level. An honorary check presentation will be held at 4:30 p.m.

