Bruins to Host Girls Hockey Day on Saturday, April 12 

Bruins_GirlsHockeyDay2025_2568x1444
By Boston Bruins
@NHLBruins Boston Bruins

BOSTON – The Boston Bruins will host the seventh annual Girls Hockey Day, presented by Wasabi Technologies, on Saturday, April 12 at Warrior Ice Arena.

Girls Hockey Day was created in 2017 with the goal to promote growth, encourage participation, and celebrate girls' hockey and the athletes who compete in it. Hundreds of hockey players across New England will participate in Saturday’s event, with all ages and skill levels included. The one-hour clinics, which run from 4-9 p.m., will feature Learn to Play public skates, skills clinics and ice sessions for participating teams. Boston Fleet players Sydney Bard, Jillian Dempsey, Sidney Morin and Olivia Zafuto will provide assistance alongside Bruins youth hockey staff members throughout the day.

The event will kick off with a public skate for participants from the Bruins Girls Learn to Play program. Currently in its seventh year, the Bruins' Girls Learn to Play program helps girls ages 5-10 develop their skills with on-ice instruction and new equipment. The program has reached girls youth hockey players in 14 different locations across New England including Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont. This season, the program has provided approximately 1,200 female participants with new hockey equipment. For more information, click here.

The Boston Bruins Foundation and Wasabi Technologies have donated $5,000 each to Everyone’s a Player and the Northeast Intercounty Scholastic Hockey League (NISHL). Everyone’s a Player is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing access and equitable opportunities for youth in under-resourced communities to participate in sports and physical activity programming. The NISHL is a newly established women’s high school hockey league in New England, created to expand opportunities for girls to play hockey at the high school level. An honorary check presentation will be held at 4:30 p.m.

About Wasabi Technologies:

Recognized as one of the technology industry’s fastest growing companies, Wasabi is on a mission to store the world's data by making cloud storage affordable, predictable and secure. With Wasabi, visionary companies gain the freedom to use their data whenever they like without being hit with unpredictable fees or vendor lock-in. Instead, they’re free to build best-of-breed solutions with the industry’s fastest-growing ecosystem of independent cloud application partners. Customers and partners all over the world trust Wasabi to help them put their data to work so they can unlock their full potential. Visit wasabi.com to learn more.

News Feed

Pastrnak, Geekie Score But Bruins Fall to Blackhawks

Boston Bruins Announce 2024-25 Season Awards  

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Blackhawks

Bruins Recall Riley Duran on Emergency Basis; Assign Patrick Brown to Providence

Bruins Announce 2025 Recipients of John Carlton Memorial Trophies 

Joonas Korpisalo Nominated for 2025 Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy

Pastrnak Hits 100 Point Mark, Bruins Score 7 to Cruise Past Devils

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Devils

Bruins to Hold Annual Fan Appreciation Night on April 15

Pastrnak Continues Streak, Bruins Fall to Sabres

Bruins end losing streak with signs of something to build on

Pastrnak Has Hat Trick, Five Points as Bruins Beat Hurricanes to End 10-Game Slide

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Hurricanes 

Minten in the Mix: New Boston Center Prospect Set for B's Debut

Bruins Recall Fraser Minten on Emergency Basis

Bruins Fall to Montreal for 10th Straight Loss

Need to Know: Bruins at Canadiens

Pastrnak Pots Two, But Bruins Fall to Washington