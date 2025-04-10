Bruins Recall Riley Duran on Emergency Basis; Assign Patrick Brown to Providence

BOSTON – Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, April 10, that the team has recalled forward Riley Duran on an emergency basis and assigned forward Patrick Brown to Providence.

Duran, 23, has appeared in 58 games with the Providence Bruins this season, recording 12 goals and four assists for 16 points. The 6-foot-3, 199-pound forward has skated in 69 career AHL games, all with Providence, totaling 14 goals and six assists for 20 points. Duran played in 102 career NCAA games with Providence College from 2021-24, tallying 27 goals and 28 assists for 55 points. The Woburn, Massachusetts native was originally selected by Boston in the sixth round (182nd overall) of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.

Brown, 32, has appeared in 52 games with the Providence Bruins this season, recording 16 goals and 28 assists for 44 points. The 6-foot-1, 215-pound forward has also skated in 15 games with Boston this season, notching one assist. Brown has played in 497 career AHL games with Providence, Henderson, Chicago and Charlotte, totaling 90 goals and 140 assists for 230 points. He has also appeared in 164 career NHL games with Boston, Ottawa, Philadelphia, Vegas and Carolina, tallying 10 goals and 16 assists for 26 points. The Bloomfield Hills, Michigan native was originally signed by Carolina as a free agent in 2014.