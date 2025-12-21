Karlsson scores twice, Canucks top Bruins in shootout for 4th straight win

BOSTON -- Linus Karlsson had two goals and an assist, and the Vancouver Canucks won their fourth straight game with a 5-4 shootout victory against the Boston Bruins at TD Garden on Saturday.
Lankinen makes 38 saves for Vancouver; Geekie scores 50th goal of 2025 for Boston
Liam Ohgren, who scored the only goal of the shootout in the seventh round, had a goal and assist for the Canucks (15-17-3), who extended their winning streak to four games since defenseman Quinn Hughes was traded to the Minnesota Wild on Dec. 12. Ohgren has two goals in four games since joining the Canucks in the trade.
“I wanted to shoot it at first, but he bit on it pretty well, so I just went to the backhand and it went well,” Ohgren said of his shootout goal.
Kevin Lankinen made 38 saves and stopped all seven attempts from the Bruins in the shootout. He's stopped 45 of 51 shots in the shootout in 181 career games.
“That’s a crazy number,” Canucks coach Adam Foote said. “He’s disciplined. He’s in control on each shot. It’s the same every time. He knows what’s going on and he’s a true pro and it’s nice to see him have success.”
Morgan Geekie scored his 25th goal of the season -- and Pavel Zacha, Tanner Jeannot and Andrew Peeke each scored for the Bruins (20-15-1), who have lost three of their past four games (1-3-0). Jeremy Swayman made 18 saves.
“It was a battle,” Swayman said. “Nobody was giving up and it was good to see our fight back. I’m proud of the boys for fighting back and keeping us in it and giving us a chance to win tonight.”
Geekie gave the Bruins a 1-0 lead at 8:23 of the first period with a power-play goal, scoring on a one-timer from the left circle over Lankinen’s glove off a pass from Charlie McAvoy.
Max Sasson tied it 1-1 at 19:45. After a strong forecheck, Ohgren retrieved the puck in the corner and made a quick centering pass to Sasson, who beat Swayman to the short side.
Karlsson put the Canucks in front 2-1 at 4:22 of the second period with a power-play goal. After Swayman misplayed the puck behind his own net, Evander Kane gained control in the corner and quickly fed Karlsson in front for the goal.
“We didn’t have our legs in the first, and obviously that happens with a back to back, and we seemed mentally fatigued as much as our legs,” Foote said. “Boston played us hard and were all over us, but guys kept fighting, so it was good to see us come back.”
Zacha tied it 2-2 at 9:41. Defenseman Nikita Zadorov patiently controlled the puck through the slot, drew Lankinen out of position, and passed to Zacha, who tapped it in at the right post.
Boston regained the lead 3-2 when Jeannot scored at 12:05, tapping in Mark Kastelic's no-look, backhand pass across the crease at the right post.
“We want to be a hard line to play against, get pucks in their end, being hard on the forecheck and getting pucks to the net,” Jeannot said. “We also want to be responsible defensively.”
Karlsson tied it 3-3 on his second goal of the game at 3:53 of the third period. He broke in 1-on-1 against McAvoy and took a quick wrister from the left circle, beating Swayman to the glove side under the cross bar.
“We’re successful right now because everyone is contributing and it’s helping the team,” Karlsson said. “That’s huge for us right now . . . it’s so much more fun to win that’s for sure."
Ohgren gave the Canucks a 4-3 lead, redirecting a one-timer from Marcus Pettersson past Swayman at 7:34.
“He’s calm for his age,” Foote said of the 21-year-old forward. “He’s going to learn the game. We’ve given him information, as far as how to defend, how to come into our end, and there’s stuff you see on the offense and most of these young guys have that, but it’s how you play without the puck and he’s done a good job with that.”
NOTES: Geekie's goal was his 50th of 2025. He joined David Pastrnak (58 in 2023 and 57 in 2022) and Cam Neely (52 in 1990 and 51 in 1989) as Bruins players with 50 goals in a calendar year in the past 40 years. He also became the third Bruins player to record 25 goals prior to the NHL holiday break (since 1972-73), joining Phil Esposito, who did it twice (most: 35 in 1973-74) and Pastrnak (28 in 2019-20). ... The Canucks improved to 3-0 in the shootout this season. Only four other teams have a perfect record (min. 3 shootouts): Anaheim (4-0), New Jersey (3-0), Buffalo (3-0) and Ottawa (3-0). ... The Bruins had been the only team in the NHL without an overtime or shootout loss entering the game, winning their first six games that went past regulation. ... Elias Lindholm had an assist and has 14 points (13 assists) in his past 11 games. ... Vancouver's Kiefer Sherwood played his 300th game.