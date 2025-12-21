Karlsson scores twice, Canucks top Bruins in shootout for 4th straight win

Zacha tied it 2-2 at 9:41. Defenseman Nikita Zadorov patiently controlled the puck through the slot, drew Lankinen out of position, and passed to Zacha, who tapped it in at the right post.

Boston regained the lead 3-2 when Jeannot scored at 12:05, tapping in Mark Kastelic's no-look, backhand pass across the crease at the right post.

“We want to be a hard line to play against, get pucks in their end, being hard on the forecheck and getting pucks to the net,” Jeannot said. “We also want to be responsible defensively.”

Karlsson tied it 3-3 on his second goal of the game at 3:53 of the third period. He broke in 1-on-1 against McAvoy and took a quick wrister from the left circle, beating Swayman to the glove side under the cross bar.

“We’re successful right now because everyone is contributing and it’s helping the team,” Karlsson said. “That’s huge for us right now . . . it’s so much more fun to win that’s for sure."

Ohgren gave the Canucks a 4-3 lead, redirecting a one-timer from Marcus Pettersson past Swayman at 7:34.

“He’s calm for his age,” Foote said of the 21-year-old forward. “He’s going to learn the game. We’ve given him information, as far as how to defend, how to come into our end, and there’s stuff you see on the offense and most of these young guys have that, but it’s how you play without the puck and he’s done a good job with that.”

NOTES: Geekie's goal was his 50th of 2025. He joined David Pastrnak (58 in 2023 and 57 in 2022) and Cam Neely (52 in 1990 and 51 in 1989) as Bruins players with 50 goals in a calendar year in the past 40 years. He also became the third Bruins player to record 25 goals prior to the NHL holiday break (since 1972-73), joining Phil Esposito, who did it twice (most: 35 in 1973-74) and Pastrnak (28 in 2019-20). ... The Canucks improved to 3-0 in the shootout this season. Only four other teams have a perfect record (min. 3 shootouts): Anaheim (4-0), New Jersey (3-0), Buffalo (3-0) and Ottawa (3-0). ... The Bruins had been the only team in the NHL without an overtime or shootout loss entering the game, winning their first six games that went past regulation. ... Elias Lindholm had an assist and has 14 points (13 assists) in his past 11 games. ... Vancouver's Kiefer Sherwood played his 300th game.